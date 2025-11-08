West Ham 3-2 Burnley: Callum Wilson on target as rejuvenated Hammers come from behind for back-to-back home wins

West Ham made it back-to-back wins under Nuno Espirito Santo as they came from behind to beat Burnley 3-2 at the London Stadium.

After going nine games without a win at home, the Hammers look rejuvenated under the watch of the former Notthingham Forest boss, following up last weekend's win over Newcastle with another three points.

They did it the hard way, too, having fallen behind to a Zian Flemming header. That goal kicked the home side into life as Callum Wilson scored an important equaliser just before the break.

The game was finely balanced in the second half but substitute Tomas Soucek popped up with another big goal when appearing at the back post to knock in Lucas Paqueta's cross.

Soucek was involved in the third goal, too. His long-range shot was spilled by Martin Dubravka and Kyle Walker-Peters was on hand to force the ball over the line.

Image: Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring West Ham's second

Former West Ham academy product Josh Cullen bundled home in stoppage time for Burnley after an error from Alphonse Areloa but it was too little, too late for Scott Parker's team.

The Hammers remain in the relegation zone, but they have some momentum in their season at last.

