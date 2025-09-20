West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Heat intensifies on Graham Potter after another home defeat

Crystal Palace turned the heat up on Graham Potter as they dispatched West Ham 2-1 in another limp performance from Potter's hapless Hammers.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reported this week that Potter was under real pressure in this fixture with the club's owners expecting a reaction after going seven games winless at home, including losing 5-1 to Chelsea and 3-0 to Spurs.

But the same old problems were on show for the Hammers as they conceded their sixth goal direct from a corner when Jean Philippe Mateta opened the scoring. Jarrod Bowen did level the game but Tyrick Mitchell's volley from close range won it for Palace.

This latest London derby defeat means West Ham, who were booed off by a disgruntled home crowd, are now winless in eight home Premier League games and have taken just three points from a possible 15 this season.

Palace fans chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" to Potter, with some of the West Ham fans joining in.

More to follow...