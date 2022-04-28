West Ham 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Hammers' Europa League campaign hangs in balance after first-leg defeat

West Ham's chances of reaching a first European final for 46 years hang in the balance after they lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg at the London Stadium.

Eintracht Frankfurt wing-back Ansgar Knauff headed the visitors in front after 50 seconds, but Michail Antonio's close-range finish (21) brought West Ham level.

The German side regained the lead in the second half through Daichi Kamada (54) to secure just their second win in nine games and extend their unbeaten run in the competition.

The two sides will meet for the second leg in Frankfurt next Thursday, with the winner playing either RB Leipzig or Rangers in the final on May 18 in Seville.

How Frankfurt overcame the Hammers

It was a nightmare start for West Ham at the London Stadium as Knauff headed in Rafael Borre's cross at the back post after some slack defending by Pablo Fornals.

Jarrod Bowen was presented with a gilt-edged opportunity to bring West Ham level after 14 minutes, but struck the post after being played through on goal by Tomas Soucek.

Image: Michail Antonio levelled for West Ham

West Ham, though, did not have to wait long for another opportunity as Kurt Zouma nodded down a free-kick to Antonio, who poked the ball home to level the tie to the delight of an electric home crowd.

It ended a run of 10 games without a goal for the striker, who last scored in West Ham's 3-1 defeat at Southampton in the FA Cup on March 2.

Frankfurt continued to pose a threat on the break and nearly went ahead through Knauff again, only for the Frankfurt wing-back to rush his finish and fire over from inside the area after a half clearance by Aaron Cresswell.

Knauff, on loan from Borussia Dortmund, was given plenty of licence to get forward and caused West Ham a lot of problems as Frankfurt overloaded the home side's left-hand side.

West Ham were slow out of the blocks after the break and were made to pay by Frankfurt, who sit ninth in the Bundesliga, after a fine passage of play which saw Kamada sweep in the rebound after a fine Alphonse Areola save to deny Djibril Sow from close-range.

Substitute Said Benrahma almost made an instant impact as his long-range effort brushed an upright, but he was less impressive 15 minutes later as he fired high and wide from inside the area.

A vital block from Craig Dawson ensured Kamada's effort struck the post - denying him his second - as Frankfurt once again caused the hosts problems on the counter.

But the home side came close to a second, late equaliser, Bowen's sensational bicycle kick striking the crossbar and cannoning out.

What's next?

West Ham will continue their bid for a European spot next season when they face Arsenal this Sunday. The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30pm

West Ham United

Arsenal Sunday 1st May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Eintracht Frankfurt also have European hopes to fight for when they return to the Bundesliga to face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.