West Ham 0-1 Fulham: Raul Jimenez's late winner punishes wasteful relegation-threatened Hammers

Raul Jimenez's late winner punished a wasteful West Ham to give Fulham a 1-0 victory at the London Stadium to deepen the Hammers' relegation fears.

A mistake from West Ham left-back Ollie Scarles proved costly as Harry Wilson took full advantage of his miskicked clearance to cross for Jimenez to head home in the 85th minute.

Twenty-year-old Scarles was left in tears at the final whistle following his error, but Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo backed the West Ham academy graduate in his post-match press conference, insisting he has "our total confidence and support".

Player ratings West Ham: Areola (7); Walker-Peters (6), Kilman (6), Todibo (6), Scarles (5); Potts (6), Fernandes (6), Magassa (6); Paqueta (6); Bowen (5), Summerville (5).



Subs: Wilson (5), Earthy (n/a), Soucek (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (7); Tete (7), Andersen (7), Cuenca (7), Robinson (8); Lukic (6), Berge (6); Wilson (7), Smith Rowe (6), Kevin (5); Jimenez (8).



Subs: King (6), Castagne (n/a), Cairney (n/a), Diop (n/a).



Player of the Match: Raul Jimenez.

Missed chances from Jarrod Bowen, Callum Wilson and Soungoutou Magassa proved costly as West Ham suffered a third straight defeat to extend their winless run to seven matches as they remain 18th, five points from safety.

It was also West Ham’s 11th Premier League home defeat of 2025, now the joint-most home losses in their league history in a calendar year, equalling 1967.

But Fulham signed off 2025 in style to move into the top half of the table as they made it three straight league wins for the first time since January 2023.

Image: Raul Jimenez celebrates giving Fulham the win at West Ham

Before kick-off, West Ham had the chance to move two points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest after their 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the lunchtime kick-off.

But wasteful finishing saw Nuno Espirito Santo’s side fail to capitalise on Forest’s defeat, with Magassa not making contact on Crysencio Summerville’s deflected shot in the first half.

Bowen had their best chance in the 65th minute as he steered wide from Magassa’s pull-back, and five minutes later, substitute Wilson dragged his effort wide when through on goal.

West Ham’s poor finishing and an error from Scarles were punished by the visitors as Jimenez headed in to make it a sixth straight London derby defeat this season for the home side.

Team news Both sides were unchanged from their previous games, with Ollie Scarles and Harry Wilson shaking off knocks to start for West Ham and Fulham, respectively.

Nuno: We got punished

West Ham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaking at his post-match press conference:

"I felt the momentum was ours, we created situations.

"We felt that the goal was coming, but in the end we got punished, and after that, there was not too much time.

"What is my main concern? How to win a game. It's what we think, it's what we want, it's what we work for, it's what the boys try.

"We can spend hours and hours talking about all the aspects, but basically, when you don't score, the situation that we are in, everything bad happens to us."

Image: Callum Wilson misses one of West Ham's chances in the loss

On Ollie Scarles' tears after his mistake: "We are all disappointed and sad, but we stick together.

"He has our total confidence and support. Mistakes are part of the game.

"Today and tonight is going to be tough, but tomorrow is another day and then we are playing again."

Silva: Our ambition saw us win

Fulham head coach Marco Silva speaking at his post-match press conference:

"A very tight game, as we expected.

"It was important for the home team to win this afternoon, but we showed our ambition.

"The game looked like being a draw, but the team showed the ambition to try to win the game.

"Three wins in a row in the Premier League is very difficult to achieve so the players deserve all the credit."

Image: Jimenez headed home late on

Opta facts: Lowest PL points tally for Hammers since 2010/11

West Ham have won just 13 points from their 18 Premier League games this season, their fewest at this stage of a league campaign since 2010-11 when they went on to finish bottom of the Premier League (also 13).

Fulham manager Marco Silva now boasts more Premier League wins against West Ham United than any other opponent, with Saturday his seventh (D1 L4).

West Ham are the first team to lose six consecutive London derbies in a Premier League campaign since opponents Fulham in 2018-19 (lost all 10).

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than any other opponent (7), netting away to the Hammers for the first time in the league since June 2020, for Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolves.

West Ham were caught offside seven times against Fulham, their most times in a Premier League game since March 2016 at Upton Park versus Tottenham (also 7).

Story of the match in stats...