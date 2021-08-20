West Ham vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Leicester in the Premier League on Monday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Arthur Masuaku is West Ham's only injury absentee for the visit of Leicester.

The wing-back is still building up his fitness following the knee operation he underwent last season.

Michail Antonio starts in attack, looking for his 48th Premier League goal, which would take him one ahead of Paolo Di Canio and make him West Ham's record goalscorer in the competition.

Leicester remain without Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand for their trip.

Fofana suffered a fractured fibula during a recent friendly against Villarreal, while Evans is still recovering from a foot problem as he targets a return after next month's international break.

Bertrand is ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the season-opening win over Wolves.

How to follow

West Ham United

Leicester City Monday 23rd August 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Last time out...

Opta stats

West Ham completed a league double over Leicester last season; the Hammers are looking to record three consecutive Premier League wins over the Foxes for the first time since winning their first four in the competition against them between November 1994 and April 1997.

Leicester have kept a clean sheet in just 11% of their Premier League games against West Ham (3/28), only keeping a clean sheet in a lower percentage of games against Manchester United (7%) among teams they've faced at least 15 times in the division.

West Ham United won 10 home Premier League games in 2020-21, their highest tally in a top-flight season since 2001-02, when they won 12. However, the Hammers have lost their first home league match of the season in each of the last three campaigns, scoring once and conceding nine times in these matches.

Only Manchester City (45) and Manchester United (43) won more away points in the Premier League last season than Leicester City (38). However, they've only won their opening away Premier League match in four of their previous 15 seasons in the division, with two of those victories coming against West Ham in 2000-01 and 2015-16.

West Ham have won their last four Premier League matches on Monday and won five in total last season on that day, the most by a team in a Premier League season since Chelsea won five Monday games in 2016-17. Leicester, meanwhile, have won just one of their 14 away Premier League games on a Monday (D4 L9), a 4-1 win at Leeds United last November.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lost each of his last two Premier League games against David Moyes (both in 2020-21), as many defeats as he suffered against the Scottish manager in the competition in their first seven meetings (W3 D2 L2).

Since David Moyes returned for his second spell in charge of West Ham, his team have scored 94 goals in their 58 games in the Premier League. The only four teams to have netted more in this period - since January 2020 - are Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Michail Antonio could become West Ham's outright top scorer in the Premier League in this game, after drawing level with Paolo Di Canio with his goal last time out (47). Antonio has netted in each of his last two starts against Leicester in the competition, scoring once in each.

