West Ham 0-2 Liverpool: Alexander Isak scores his first Premier League goal for Reds to help ease pressure on Arne Slot

Alexander Isak scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool to help boss Arne Slot to a much-needed 2-0 win at West Ham, who saw Lucas Paqueta dramatically sent off for dissent.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher reckoned Reds boss Slot had a week to save his job following a disastrous run of results and Mohamed Salah was benched in a big selection call from the Dutchman.

But £125m summer signing Isak eased the pressure, converting from a Cody Gakpo cutback to end his high-profile drought before Gakpo grabbed a goal for himself in stoppage time after Paqueta's red card. "There's definitely a feeling of relief," Slot admitted afterwards.

Paqueta had incredibly earned himself two bookings in quick succession for arguing with ref Darren England. The Brazilian refused to be pulled away by West Ham team-mates or even compatriot Alisson of Liverpool as he ranted at the official until a second yellow card was brandished at him.

He had only just returned from suspension after picking up five yellow cards already this season. Paqueta later posted an apology on social media but hit out at the FA over his treatment during an investigation into spot-fixing charges, which he was cleared of.

Isak, in his sixth league appearance for Liverpool since a record switch from Newcastle, had spurned chances in the first half, including a close-range effort brilliantly saved by Alphonse Areola. But he looked like the player who starred at Newcastle when he punched a crisp, low finish in on the hour mark to lift Liverpool to eighth.

Team news Soungoutou Magassa began in midfield for West Ham, Lucas Paqueta was back in the XI, while Konstantinos Mavropanos started at centre-back in place of Max Kilman.

Mohamed Salah was benched for a Premier League game for the first time under Arne Slot, while Florian Wirtz, Alisson, Joe Gomez and Alexander Isak all came into the Liverpool team.

Slot will also have been encouraged by the performance of Florian Wirtz - his best in a Liverpool shirt - although the German should have scored his own big chance in the first 45. Defensively, the visitors were relatively solid too. They'd conceded 10 in their past three games but West Ham didn't have a shot on target.

Captain Jarrod Bowen came closest, whipping a shot wide at 1-0, but it had been an emotional afternoon for the hosts, who mourned the passing of club legend Billy Bonds earlier in the day. Bowen laid a No 4 shirt in front of the Billy Bonds Stand in memory of the former Hammers player, coach and manager who made 799 appearances for the club.

This defeat leaves West Ham 17th, level on points with third-bottom Leeds, and ends a run of seven points from their past three league games.

Isak: First goal a long time coming

Liverpool goalscorer Alexander Isak on Sky Sports:

"I'm aware that it has been a long time coming and I have been trying to get back to my best form. I'm still on the way but I am happy to get that goal.

"The best feeling today is that we win the game and that is the best way to get a good spirit in the group but of course I am a striker so scoring goals will always help me.

"We have to use this win in a good way but also be humble. We have to stay focused and keep working hard to keep this momentum."

Player ratings West Ham: Areola (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Mavropanos (6), Todibo (6), Diouf (6), Fernandes (7), Potts (7), Magassa (6), Bowen (6), Wilson (6), Paqueta (4)



Subs: Fullkrug (6), Guilherme (6), Soucek (N/A)



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Gomez (7), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Kerkez (6), Mac Allister (6), Gravenberch (7), Gakpo (7), Szoboszlai (6), Wirtz (7), Isak (7).



Subs: Ekitike (6), Jones (6), Robertson (6)



Player of the Match: Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

Slot: Isak goal 'feels significant'

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot to Sky Sports:

On Alexander Isak's first Premier League goal: "I think it does feel significant. I wasn't planning to give him many more minutes [before bringing him off].

"There's definitely a feeling of relief because if you have lost so many times then winning is important. We hardly conceded a chance. We were able to create chances ourselves. In other games we gave away a lot more than we did today.

"It helps if you don't go 1-0 down after five minutes because then you are more open. We played the game I wanted us to play.

"What I saw meant a lot to our players and our fans. The fans had to travel a long way to support a team that has been performing poorly. On Wednesday we face Sunderland. It's a very busy schedule for everyone. This is a good first step for us - that we won and had a clean sheet."

Carra: Liverpool find formula to take them back towards CL spots

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"If you keep it really simple about Liverpool today - don't concede from a set piece, no big mistake at the back from maybe Konate or Kerkez, and one of your summer signings is outstanding.

"If they keep that up in the next few weeks, they could find themselves right in the middle of the Champions League positions. A million miles off the title race, but just to calm everything down Liverpool need to be in those positions.

"If they ever got to a position where that was in real doubt, that would be the time when it would really intensify the pressure on the manager."

Nuno to speak to Paqueta about red

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo:

"I want to speak to him first and try to understand. It's unfair to make a comment without speaking to him."

"It's hard to play with one man less against Liverpool."

On West Ham's performance: "We started the game well. We were in the game, competed well.

"Second half we conceded the best moment we had. A good spell of possession and combinations. Then it comes from a throw in which is disappointing the situation how we concede. We kept fighting until the end."

Story of the match in stats...

