West Ham United vs Newcastle United. Premier League.

London Stadium.

West Ham United 0

    Newcastle United 1

    • B Guimarães (63rd minute)

    West Ham 0-1 Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes goal boosts Champions League hopes as Magpies move level on points with Man City

    Report and free match highlights as Newcastle secured a 1-0 win against West Ham at the London Stadium; Bruno Guimaraes tapped home the Magpies' winner after Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus had squandered chances for the Hammers; Newcastle now level on points with Man City in fifth

    Monday 10 March 2025 22:08, UK

    FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's match against Newcastle in the Premier League

    Newcastle moved level on points with fifth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League as they boosted their Champions League hopes by beating West Ham 1-0 away from home.

    A game that lacked quality in the final third finally sparked into life when Bruno Guimaraes latched on to Harvey Barnes' cross to poke Newcastle into the lead (64).

    Barnes himself had gone close to giving the Magpies' the advantage before the break but was twice denied by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, one of the stand-out players for them.

    While Areola impressed at one end, his team-mates flattered to deceive at the other as West Ham boss Graham Potter was left ruing his team's missed chances from earlier in the game, Tomas Soucek spooning his effort over the bar from close range and Mohammed Kudus squandering his opportunity when through on goal.

    Player ratings: Guimaraes goal gives CL hope

    West Ham: Areola (8), Wan-Bissaka (6), Todibo (6), Kilman (6), Cresswell (5), Scarles (6), Alvarez (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Soucek (5), Bowen (7); Kudus (6).

    Subs: Soler (6), Mavraopanos (6), Paqueta (6), Ferguson (6), Ings (n/a)

    Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (6), Schar (6), Burn (6), Livramento (6), Joelinton (6), Tonali (7), Bruno (8), Barnes (7), Isak (6), Murphy (6).

    Subs: Willock (n/a), Wilson (n/a), Longstaff (n/a)

    Player of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes.

    The hosts had won back-to-back games against Arsenal and Leicester heading into this fixture but fell short on this occasion.

    Meanwhile, Newcastle receive a much-needed confidence lift ahead of the Carabao Cup final versus Liverpool, live on Sky Sports this Sunday, which will be welcomed with open arms after losing defensive duo Sven Botman and Lewis Hall to injury, as well winger Anthony Gordon to suspension.

    Story of the match in stats...

    What's coming up in the Premier League?

