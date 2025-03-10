West Ham 0-1 Newcastle: Bruno Guimaraes goal boosts Champions League hopes as Magpies move level on points with Man City

Newcastle moved level on points with fifth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League as they boosted their Champions League hopes by beating West Ham 1-0 away from home.

A game that lacked quality in the final third finally sparked into life when Bruno Guimaraes latched on to Harvey Barnes' cross to poke Newcastle into the lead (64).

Barnes himself had gone close to giving the Magpies' the advantage before the break but was twice denied by Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, one of the stand-out players for them.

While Areola impressed at one end, his team-mates flattered to deceive at the other as West Ham boss Graham Potter was left ruing his team's missed chances from earlier in the game, Tomas Soucek spooning his effort over the bar from close range and Mohammed Kudus squandering his opportunity when through on goal.

Player ratings: Guimaraes goal gives CL hope West Ham: Areola (8), Wan-Bissaka (6), Todibo (6), Kilman (6), Cresswell (5), Scarles (6), Alvarez (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Soucek (5), Bowen (7); Kudus (6).



Subs: Soler (6), Mavraopanos (6), Paqueta (6), Ferguson (6), Ings (n/a)



Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (6), Schar (6), Burn (6), Livramento (6), Joelinton (6), Tonali (7), Bruno (8), Barnes (7), Isak (6), Murphy (6).



Subs: Willock (n/a), Wilson (n/a), Longstaff (n/a)



Player of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes.

The hosts had won back-to-back games against Arsenal and Leicester heading into this fixture but fell short on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Newcastle receive a much-needed confidence lift ahead of the Carabao Cup final versus Liverpool, live on Sky Sports this Sunday, which will be welcomed with open arms after losing defensive duo Sven Botman and Lewis Hall to injury, as well winger Anthony Gordon to suspension.

