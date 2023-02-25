West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Danny Ings scores twice on first start to ease Hammers' drop fears

Danny Ings scored twice as West Ham sparked into a second-half frenzy of goals to thrash Nottingham Forest 4-0 and ease their relegation fears.

Tension was growing inside the London Stadium with 20 minutes remaining with the game locked at 0-0, but Ings' close-range finish - his first goal since moving from Aston Villa for £15m in January - completely changed the momentum of West Ham's season.

Just two minutes later Ings grabbed another goal, this time from inside the six-yard box, before Declan Rice scored his second of the season courtesy of a sublime curling effort from 25 yards.

There was still time for substitute Michail Antonio to head home to cap a 15-minute spell in which Forest completely capitulated.

The result lifts the Hammers out of the Premier League drop zone, two points above safety, while Forest remain 13th but are just four points away from danger.

West Ham open the floodgates to punish Forest...

On the 30th anniversary of former England and West Ham captain Bobby Moore's death, the Hammers were led out by his three great grandchildren on what felt like an important day in the season.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Johnson (6), Ogbonna (7), Aguerd (7), Coufal (7), Soucek (6), Rice (7), Paqueta (7), Benrahma (7), Ings (8), Bowen (8)



Subs: Cresswell (7), Antonio (7)



Nottingham Forest: Navas (6), Williams (5), Worrall (5), Felipe (6), Lodi (4), Shelvey (5), Colback (5), Freuler (5), Gibbs-White (6), Johnson (7), Wood (4)



Subs: Ayew (5), Toffolo (5), Lingard (5)



Player of the match: Danny Ings

Despite not finding the net, West Ham were dominant in the opening period, winning nine corners and posting 19 touches in the Forest box. The closest they came to an opener was when Felipe turned a cross against his own post, while Ings was unfortunate the ball did not drop for him on a couple of occasions within the Forest box.

Brennan Johnson - Forest's only creative spark - wanted a penalty just before the break after he was clipped by Ben Johnson but referee Jarred Gillett waved it away.

The one-way traffic continued after the break as Aaron Cresswell's corner was met by Tomas Soucek at the near post, but his glancing header flew just over.

Team news David Moyes made four changes from the defeat at Tottenham as Danny Ings washanded his first start for the club in place of Michail Antonio in attack. Lucas Paqueta was back from injury – and started, as did Said Benrahma and Ben Johnson.

Neco Williams and Chris Wood were the two changes for Steve Cooper following their draw with Manchester City. Williams replaced the injured Serge Aurier while Wood started in a front three with Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Then a slick move involving Lucas Paqueta, Ings and Said Benrahma culminated in Jarrod Bowen slamming a low shot against the foot of the post.

The Hammers had to make a change in goal when Lukasz Fabianski was caught on the side of the head by Felipe, with Alphonse Areola coming on in his place.

Forest were growing into the game at this point but West Ham took the game away from then when Bowen drilled the ball low across goal where it was expertly guided in by Ings (70), who was level with the Forest offside line.

With the London Stadium finding its voice, Ings (73) soon had his second, another poacher's strike from Benrahma's cross into the six-yard area.

Rice (78) got in on the act in the 78th minute, collecting Benrahma's cut-back and curling a superb effort over Keylor Navas and inside the far post.

With Forest left bewildered by the West Ham blitz, their former player Antonio (85) sprang from the bench to head home for 4-0.

Relegation fears? What relegation fears.

Moyes: It was like the West Ham of last season

West Ham's 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest was David Moyes' 250th Premier League win in management and he hailed the performance and impact of Ings after the forward scored his first goals for the club

West Ham boss David Moyes said: "How long have I been waiting for that? It was nice. We played well in the first half and it could have been another day where we don't score a goal. When we got the second goal I was beginning to see the West Ham of last year. There were some really good things today."

"The important thing is I've got incredible backing behind the scenes. There is a lot noise but behind the scenes there has been no noise and I've been able to get on the with job. To stay in a job for a long time you need good owners. Been fortunate to have fantastic owners at Preston, Everton and I've felt the same at West Ham.

"I'm not coming in here with a bottle of champagne and thinking everything is hunky dory but I'm going to enjoy it. And why not? I've had lots of bad days. It's just a start for us."

Cooper: Unacceptable collapse

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was left deeply frustrated with the manner of the goals his team conceded in their 4-0 defeat against West Ham

Forest manager Steve Cooper said: "It was disappointing. West Ham had set-pieces and territory but I didn't feel we were in great danger of conceding. We handled it well. We then started the second half well and got the momentum.

"You could feel the tension in the stadium. We talked about that and tried to get it to turn in our favour but conceded a disappointing goal. But then what happened between the first and third goal was difficult to comprehend. It was unacceptable in many ways, from concentration and decision making points of view. We have to face up to those problems."

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones at the London Stadium:

"If you don't win your first game you might not get the second game in football management so if you don't win your 250th you might not get your 251st," said Moyes as he celebrated a huge milestone in becoming just the third manager to pick up 250 Premier League wins. Only Arsene Wenger (476) and Sir Alex Ferguson (528).

Experience when dealing with huge amounts of noise regarding your job is priceless and Moyes is making an art out of winning games such as the one vs Nottingham Forest. When the pressure is at it's highest, Moyes seems to ignite a performance within his West Ham players. He did vs Everton. He did it vs Forest. It's perhaps why the Hammers have decided against relinquishing him of his duties. Why sack David Moyes if the man you need to replace him with is David Moyes.

His skillset in generating big wins in pressure cooker environments would make him incredibly appealing for an owner looking to preserve his club's position in the Premier League.

Southampton and Leeds spring to mind.

But he is West Ham's man for now and on this showing any fears of relegation are way off the mark. The only way should be up now.

West Ham's next game is in the FA Cup on Wednesday, when they travel to Manchester United; kick-off 7.45pm. The Hammers then visit Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Nottingham Forest's next task is a home game against Everton on Sunday March 5, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm. Steve Cooper's side then visit Tottenham on Saturday March 11; kick-off 3pm.