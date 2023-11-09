West Ham 1-0 Olympiakos: Lucas Paqueta hits winner to keep Hammers top of Europa League Group A

Lucas Paqueta struck the winner for West Ham but only after the VAR intervened to earn a crucial 1-0 victory over Olympiakos in the Europa League.

David Moyes' side need just a point from their last two matches against Backa Topola and Freiburg to finish at least second in Group A, and four to guarantee top spot.

West Ham struggled to break down Olympiakos until James Ward-Prowse chipped a precise pass over the opposition defence in the 73rd minute which was volleyed home by Pacqueta, who was adjudged to be offside until the VAR stepped in.

The visitors should have grabbed a point late on when Mady Camara sent a close-range header against the post from a corner.

Nottingham Forest Sunday 12th November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

West Ham's final fixture before the international break comes on Sunday as they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 at Backa Topola.

Olympiakos face Asteras Tripolis in the Greek Super League on Sunday; kick-off 6.30pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 against Freiburg.