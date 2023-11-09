 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United vs Olympiakos FC. UEFA Europa League Group A.

London Stadium.

West Ham United 1

  • L Tolentino Coelho de Lima (73rd minute)

Olympiakos FC

    West Ham 1-0 Olympiakos: Lucas Paqueta hits winner to keep Hammers top of Europa League Group A

    Match report as Lucas Paqueta scores winner for West Ham which is awarded by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside; Olympiakos miss huge late chance as Mady Camara hits post; Hammers top of Europa League Group A with two games left against Backa Topola and Freiburg;

    Thursday 9 November 2023 22:06, UK

    West Ham&#39;s Lucas Paqueta, left, celebrates with Said Benrahma after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League Group A soccer match between West Ham United and Olympiacos at the London stadium in London, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    Image: Lucas Paqueta, left, volleyed in the winning goal for West Ham after VAR overruled an original offside flag

    Lucas Paqueta struck the winner for West Ham but only after the VAR intervened to earn a crucial 1-0 victory over Olympiakos in the Europa League.

    David Moyes' side need just a point from their last two matches against Backa Topola and Freiburg to finish at least second in Group A, and four to guarantee top spot.

    West Ham struggled to break down Olympiakos until James Ward-Prowse chipped a precise pass over the opposition defence in the 73rd minute which was volleyed home by Pacqueta, who was adjudged to be offside until the VAR stepped in.

    The visitors should have grabbed a point late on when Mady Camara sent a close-range header against the post from a corner.

    More to follow...

    What's next?

    West Ham United
    Nottingham Forest

    Sunday 12th November 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

    West Ham's final fixture before the international break comes on Sunday as they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 at Backa Topola.

    Olympiakos face Asteras Tripolis in the Greek Super League on Sunday; kick-off 6.30pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 against Freiburg.

