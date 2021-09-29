Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      West Ham vs Rapid Vienna preview: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Vladimir Coufal doubtful for West Ham's Europa League game; Ryan Fredericks remains unavailable; Rapid Vienna also without a number of injured players; Follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Thursday 30 September 2021 08:22, UK

      PA - West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal
      Image: West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal is a doubt for Thursday's Europa League game

      Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Vladimir Coufal is an injury doubt for West Ham, but Ryan Fredericks will not be available after sustaining an injury in the Carabao Cup victory against Manchester United last week.

      West Ham were 2-0 winners against Dinamo Zagreb in their first Europa League group game, with Michail Antonio and Declan Rice scoring their first European goals.

      Rapid Vienna will be without several players for Thursday's clash. Christopher Dibon, Richard Strebinger, Oliver Strunz and Lion Schuster are all sidelined due to injury.

      How the follow

      Follow the game with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms on Thursday.

      Opta stats

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Leeds
      • This will be the very first match between these two sides in European competition, with West Ham facing Austrian opposition for the first time.
      • Rapid Wien have lost four of their five away games against English sides in European competition, winning the other game 3-2 against Kevin MacDonald's Aston Villa side despite trailing with 12 minutes to go.
      • West Ham have won 12 of their 17 home matches in major European competition (D2 L3), although they have failed to score in either of their last two such matches (0-0 vs FCSB in November 1999 and 0-1 vs Palermo in September 2006).
      • Rapid Wien have lost 18 of their 26 away games in the UEFA Europa League to date (W5 D3), with their last away game in this competition also coming against English opponents - a 1-4 defeat against Arsenal in the group stages last season.
      • West Ham midfielder Declan Rice completed 53 of his 54 pass attempts on MD1 against Dinamo Zagreb (98%), including all 32 of the passes he made in the opposition half (100%).

      When are the Europa League group stage games?

      Matchday 2: September 30 2021
      Matchday 3: October 21 2021
      Matchday 4: November 4 2021
      Matchday 5: November 25 2021
      Matchday 6: December 9 2021

      All the key Europa League dates

      Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022
      Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022
      Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022
      Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)

