West Ham 5-0 Freiburg (agg 5-1): Mohammed Kudus wonder goal caps superb night for Hammers who move into Europa League quarter-finals

Mohammed Kudus' superb double rounded off a superb evening for West Ham, who breezed into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate win over Freiburg.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, the Hammers took just 32 minutes to overturn the deficit as Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen both struck, before Aaron Cresswell gave the Hammers' a two-goal lead just after half-time.

Then came the first of two superb strikes from Kudus. First, the Ghana winger picked the ball up in his own half before beating three defenders and eventually stroking the ball home. Then he rifled home Bowen's lay-off from the edge of the box to make it five.

The win gave West Ham a European quarter-final for the third consecutive year, while beating German side Freiburg significantly boosted England's chance of getting a fifth Champions League place in UEFA's co-efficient table.

How five-star West Ham got the job done

West Ham fans made it in time for an early kick-off through the rush hour - and their team were in a rush to reduce their first-leg deficit. Bowen nearly scored an early opener when Vladimir Coufal's throw-in found him at the near post in the box, but Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu tipped his effort over the bar.

The Hammers then put the pressure on with three successive corners - and they scored from the third. Cresswell's outswinger was headed on by Tomas Soucek, with Paqueta on hand to tap home the simplest of finishes.

Image: West Ham's Lucas Paqueta got the ball rolling after just nine minutes

Freiburg then went up the other end and nearly had their lead back. Max Eggestein played striker Roland Sallai in behind the Hammers backline with just Lukasz Fabianski to beat, but he dragged his effort wide when he should have done better.

Kudus then missed a chance to get a second as he somehow put Michail Antonio's cross from the right wide with the goal gaping, but that elusive lead in the tie would eventually come from the Hammers.

Good Antonio hold-up play saw Bowen latch onto the ball around 35 yards out. The England international, recalled to Gareth Southgate's squad earlier in the day, hammered an effort home from the edge of the box after being too strong for Eggestein.

Image: Jarrod Bowen scored the second goal of the night in style - but it wasn't the best of the evening

Freibrug wrapped up a poor first half as Eggestein and Vincenzo Grifo both barely tested Fabianski with shots from inside the box - a reminder that West Ham's German counterparts were still there.

But they were put out of the game just seven minutes into the second half as Bowen's cross from the right was cleared as far as Cresswell, who fired home in off the post.

From then on, the result was a formality. Freiburg had more attempts but none of them meaningful. Meanwhile, the 'Oles' emanated from the home fans on regular occasions.

Those then turned into 'oohs', 'aahs', then cheers as Kudus took the ball from inside his own half, beat three defenders at pace to race into the penalty box before rolling into the net.

The West Ham winger's second goal was not as good, but certainly eye-catching as Bowen teed him up for a long-range effort, which nestled home for his side's fifth.

Analysis: Moyes ball delivers again in Europe - what more do West Ham fans want?

Image: West Ham celebrate Jarrod Bowen's goal - the second of the night

Analysis by Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the London Stadium:

Harry Redknapp won at Cheltenham, then West Ham won in Europe.

David Moyes said before the game he thought the former Hammers' boss horse racing triumph earlier in the day would be a good omen.

A lot has been said about 'Moyesball' with anti-Moyes banners, booing and disgruntlement all common practice among the Hammers fans - despite them currently sitting in a European place in the league table and now in the Europa League last eight.

Yes, when results do not go their way, Moyes' style of play looks bad and frustrating. But it produces results, especially in Europe.

Here, Freiburg were allowed to have the ball by West Ham but it was pragmatic from the Hammers, not negative. It was not defensive, it was efficient - given three goals came from fast breaks and one via a set-piece. West Ham are among the best Premier League teams in both those categories.

"West Ham are massive" rang around the London Stadium on Thursday night, as did "Champions of Europe" - they are both those things because of Moyes.

In the last three years, the Scot has delivered a European trophy, a European semi-final and now a European quarter-final, at least. Some clubs would dream for such a run, so what more do the fans want?

Moyes is West Ham's longest-serving manager since Redknapp. But negativity could push a successful servant out.

Opta stats: Hammers biggest European win since beating... Real Madrid!

West Ham recorded their biggest ever margin of victory in a European match, while it was the only the second time they netted five goals in European competition (after a 5-1 win versus Real Madrid Castilla in October 1980).

West Ham have won each of their last 10 home matches in major European competition (excluding qualifiers), while only two English sides have had a longer such run this century: 12 games by Man City (2022-present) and Manchester United (2006-08).

Freiburg suffered their heaviest defeat in European competition, while it was also the first time they had conceded more than two goals in a European match (tonight being their 34th game, incl. qualifiers).

West Ham pair Mohammed Kudus (11) and Jarrod Bowen (10) have both hit double figures for goals at the London Stadium this season - the only other Premier League duos with 10+ home goals across all competitions this term are Mohamed Salah & Diogo Jota at Anfield and Erling Haaland & Julián Álvarez at the Etihad.

Jarrod Bowen has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for West Ham this season, equalling his most in a single campaign for the Hammers in 15 fewer appearances (18 in 51 games in 2021-22).

Lucas Paqueta has been directly involved in 13 goals in 32 games across all competitions this season (seven goals, six assists), one more than he managed in 41 games for West Ham last season (12 - five goals, seven assists).

Aaron Cresswell scored his first goal for West Ham since April 2022 (v Everton), ending a run of 58 appearances in all competitions without netting for the Hammers.

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday as the Hammers host Champions League-chasing Aston Villa; kick-off 2pm.

Freiburg's final game before the March international break will see them host Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday; kick-off 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.