West Ham 2-0 Sevilla aet (Agg: 2-1): Andriy Yarmolenko wins tie for the Hammers

Andriy Yarmolenko was again the hero for West Ham as his extra-time goal knocked out Sevilla and sent the Hammers into the Europa League quarter-finals after a 2-0 victory on the night and 2-1 win on aggregate.

It was Yarmolenko's second goal in as many games for West Ham since his return from compassionate leave following the war in his native Ukraine.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Tomas Soucek's first-half header brought West Ham level in the tie and while the Hammers controlled much of the second leg at the London Stadium, they could not find the decisive second goal in normal time.

Their big moment eventually came in the second half of extra time as Yarmolenko, who came on as an 87th-minute substitute, reacted quickest after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried Pablo Fornals' strike to tap home the rebound and spark yet more emotional scenes.

The Ukraine international's strike proved to be the decisive goal as West Ham knocked out the six-time winners to book their place in Friday's draw for the last eight as their remarkable European adventure continues.

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United Sunday 20th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on Friday, March 18 at 12pm UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. You will be able to follow all three draws across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday by visiting Tottenham, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; kick-off 4.30pm. Sevilla host Real Sociedad on the same day in La Liga at 5.30pm.