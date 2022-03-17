Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United 2

  • T Soucek (39th minute)
  • A Yarmolenko (112th minute)

Sevilla 0

    2-1

    West Ham 2-0 Sevilla aet (Agg: 2-1): Andriy Yarmolenko wins tie for the Hammers

    Match report as Andriy Yarmolenko's extra-time goal secured West Ham's passage into Europa League quarter-finals; David Moyes' side knock out the six-time winners Sevilla; The Hammers overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to reach a first European quarter-final since 1981

    Thursday 17 March 2022 22:42, UK

    Andriy Yarmolenko scores the winner for West Ham
    Image: Andriy Yarmolenko scored a famous winner for West Ham in the victory over Sevilla

    Andriy Yarmolenko was again the hero for West Ham as his extra-time goal knocked out Sevilla and sent the Hammers into the Europa League quarter-finals after a 2-0 victory on the night and 2-1 win on aggregate.

    It was Yarmolenko's second goal in as many games for West Ham since his return from compassionate leave following the war in his native Ukraine.

    Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Tomas Soucek's first-half header brought West Ham level in the tie and while the Hammers controlled much of the second leg at the London Stadium, they could not find the decisive second goal in normal time.

    Their big moment eventually came in the second half of extra time as Yarmolenko, who came on as an 87th-minute substitute, reacted quickest after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried Pablo Fornals' strike to tap home the rebound and spark yet more emotional scenes.

    The Ukraine international's strike proved to be the decisive goal as West Ham knocked out the six-time winners to book their place in Friday's draw for the last eight as their remarkable European adventure continues.

    What's next?

    Tottenham Hotspur
    West Ham United

    Sunday 20th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

    The Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on Friday, March 18 at 12pm UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. You will be able to follow all three draws across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

    West Ham return to Premier League action on Sunday by visiting Tottenham, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event; kick-off 4.30pm. Sevilla host Real Sociedad on the same day in La Liga at 5.30pm.

