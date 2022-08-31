West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Tomas Soucek scores second-half equaliser to earn Hammers draw with Spurs

Tomas Soucek's second-half equaliser helped West Ham to come from a goal down to earn a 1-1 home draw against London rivals Tottenham.

After Spurs had a penalty overturned in the 15th minute following a lengthy four-minute VAR check, Antonio Conte's side went ahead in the 34th minute when Hammers defender Thilo Kehrer turned Harry Kane's low cross into his own net following a lightning quick Spurs counter-attack.

But the home side equalised 10 minutes into the second half through Soucek after the midfielder smashed past Hugo Lloris following a clever Michail Antonio flick.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Coufal (7), Zouma (7), Kehrer (6), Cresswell (7), Rice (7), Soucek (8), Fornals (7), Bowen (7), Benrahma (6), Antonio (7)



Subs: Paqueta (6), Emerson (6), Ogbonna (7)



Tottenham: Lloris (7), Sanchez (7), Dier (7), Davies (7), Royal (7), Bissouma (7), Hojbjerg (7), Perisic (7), Kulusevski (7), Son (6), Kane (7)



Subs: Richarlison (6),



Man of the match: Tomas Soucek

West Ham pushed for a winner as Pablo Fornals blazed over from Vladimir Coufal's cross, while Jarrod Bowen's last-minute near-post hook dangerously flashed across goal without a Hammers player on the end of it.

Spurs held on to maintain their unbeaten record this season and stay third, while the Irons took their first home point of the new campaign having lost their opening two games at the London Stadium.

How West Ham fought back to deny Tottenham

West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay. The official eventually using the pitchside monitor and deeming Kane's header to have hit Aaron Cresswell's head instead of his hand.

Image: Harry Kane and Declan Rice exchange views over the lengthy VAR check

Antonio came close to breaking the deadlock but saw his superb curling effort hit the post in the 22nd minute after linking up well with Said Benrahma.

Tottenham opened the scoring 12 minutes later with a fast counter-attack led by Dejan Kulusevski, who carried the ball to slip in the overlapping Kane on the byline. The striker's cross then forced Kehrer to put through his own net with Heung-Min Son waiting.

Image: Thilo Kehrer scores an own goal to give Spurs the lead at London Stadium

West Ham equalised in the 55th minute thanks to Soucek's thumping finish. The Czech Republic international latched onto a clever ball from Antonio who had been picked out by a quick Coufal throw-in to rifle past Lloris.

David Moyes' side then looked the likeliest to win it as Fornals wasted a great chance before new club-record signing Lucas Paqueta from Lyon, who came off the bench for his debut, failed to connect with Coufal's ball in a mix-up with fellow substitute Emerson Palmieri.

The Hammers nearly took all three points in the last attack of the game but no West Ham player could get on the end of Bowen's effort across goal that would have given the east London side their first home league win of the season.

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"This was a timely performance from West Ham's midfield battering ram. Things have not really clicked for Soucek so far this season with his passing and inability to move the ball quickly being labelled as one of the key reasons why the Hammers have started this campaign slowly.

"But that is not Soucek's game. He is all about causing chaos in the box with his driving runs which add to West Ham's goalscoring threat. Moyes loves to play with difference makers like Soucek and his decision to keep the midfielder in his starting XI certainly reaped reward with the midfielder hauling the Hammers back into the match at a key time."

West Ham have another London derby as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday at 3pm.

Tottenham also have a 3pm kick-off on Saturday as they host newly-promoted Fulham.