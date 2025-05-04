West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Hammers winless in eight games after draw against much-changed London rivals

West Ham are now without a win in eight games after a 1-1 home draw against London rivals Tottenham, who were much changed ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg.

With Spurs' focus entirely on Europe and their Premier League season a write-off, boss Ange Postecoglou made eight changes from the first-leg 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt as he left several key players unused on the bench ahead of the trip to Norway.

One of the players brought in, Wilson Odobert, gave the visitors a 15th-minute lead as Mathys Tel forced a Max Kilman mistake, which allowed him to set Odobert up for his first Tottenham Premier League goal.

Team news West Ham made two changes from the 3-2 loss at Brighton with Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Cresswell replacing the benched Konstantinos Mavropanos and James Ward-Prowse.

Tottenham’s focus on the Europa League saw them make eight changes from the midweek semi-final first-leg win over Bodo/Glimt.

Only Guglielmo Vicario, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison kept their places ahead of Thursday’s second leg in Norway.

But West Ham responded 13 minutes later as Jarrod Bowen easily got in behind the Spurs defence to finish through Guglielmo Vicario's legs at the near post.

The simplicity of both Odobert's opener and Bowen's equaliser epitomised these clubs' miserable domestic seasons, with a point still separating 17th-placed West Ham and 16th-placed Tottenham.

Image: Jarrod Bowen equalised for West Ham

A low-key second half saw two shots on target - Bowen's flick at a free-kick producing a good Vicario save - as both sides settled for a point in what felt like a classic end-of-season affair.

Image: Richarlison shows his frustration at the London Stadium

The draw means West Ham boss Graham Potter has only won three of his 16 games in charge, while Tottenham avoided a club-record 20th Premier League defeat.

But for the north Londoners, attentions now turn to Thursday's crunch second leg above the Arctic Circle as they aim to reach the Europa League final and keep hopes alive of silverware and Champions League qualification.

West Han's eight-game winless run... West Ham have now failed to win any of their last eight Premier League matches (D4 L4), their longest run without a victory in the competition since a run of eight between October and December 2017 under Slaven Bilic (4 games) and then David Moyes (4 games).

Story of the match in stats