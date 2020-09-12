Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women. FA Women's Super League.

Victoria Road.

West Ham United Women 1

  • K Dali (27th minute)
  • G Flaherty (sent off 34th minute)

Arsenal Women 9

  • J Roord (23rd minute, 52nd minute, 56th minute)
  • V Miedema (34th minute, 54th minute)
  • K Little (40th minute)
  • B Mead (42nd minute)
  • L Williamson (72nd minute)
  • C Foord (86th minute)

Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

West Ham Women 1-9 Arsenal Women: Jill Roord scores treble in demolition

Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Caitlin Foord also on target

PA Media

Saturday 12 September 2020 20:09, UK

Beth Mead, Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema were all on target for Arsenal
Image: Beth Mead, Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema were all on target for Arsenal

Jill Roord made it back-to-back hat-tricks as Arsenal demolished West Ham 9-1 in Saturday's Women's Super League encounter.

Vivianne Miedema scored twice with Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord also on target for the irresistible Gunners, in front of a London derby crowd of nearly 1,000 at a pilot event for the reintroduction of spectators.

Kenza Dali at one point equalised for the Hammers but their hopes were extinguished in dramatic fashion once they had Gilly Flaherty sent off in the first half.

Having scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's 6-1 win over Reading last weekend, Roord opened the scoring 22 minutes into the match when she connected perfectly with early substitute Katie McCabe's low cross into the box.

West Ham's top scorer last season, Dali, equalised with a stunning strike from the edge of the box in the 26th minute, punishing Arsenal for failing to make the clearance seconds earlier.

Trending

But seven minutes after the equaliser, England international Mead set up Holland's all-time top scorer Miedema for her first goal of the match, a minute before West Ham's captain Flaherty received her second yellow card for dissent.

Failing to compose themselves after the red card, West Ham conceded two more goals before half-time as Little and Mead got in on the act.

More on this story

Roord scored her second goal in the 51st minute with Miedema adding her second four minutes later, and there was no stopping Roord as she completed another hat-trick in the 57th minute before being substituted.

Defender Williamson made it 8-1 to the Gunners with a close-range shot in the 71st minute, with team-mate Foord scoring her first WSL goal five minutes from time.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its return for the 2020/21 season.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game