West Ham Women vs Aston Villa Women: Women's Super League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham Women vs Aston Villa Women on Saturday; kick-off 11.30am.

Team news

West Ham have two long-term absentees. Katerina Svitkova is recovering from a long-term ankle injury, while Maisy Barker sustained a foot injury during the early stages of pre-season.

Hawa Cissoko is suspended after being sent off in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Brighton.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward started seven of her 10 summer signings against Leicester, and there could be a similar XI this weekend. However, Gemma Davison and Emily Gielnik could be added to the matchday squad.

There are a few familiar faces for West Ham too, with Alisha Lehmann and Maz Pacheco joining Aston Villa from the Hammers in the summer.

How to follow

West Ham Women vs Aston Villa Women is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11am; kick-off 11.30am. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

To use a cliche, it has been one incredible football journey for West Ham Women manager Olli Harder. He has worked in his native New Zealand, the USA, China and Norway before returning to the UK - where he has also coached previously - to take over the managerial reigns in East London.

"I'm a Kiwi so I just got with the flow," Harder explained in an exclusive chat ahead of Saturday's game against Aston Villa Women, live on Sky Sports.

"They're just things that happened, I've been very fortunate that I've been able to finish one chapter and open another chapter. Some of these things are a little bit planned out but also things can happen quite quickly, you know how football is, it's certainly not a sport you want to plan in too much because things change very quickly.

"I think because I've got such an open mindset about these things, it's just allowed me to say 'OK this chapter is closed or I've decided to close this chapter' and then I'd like to go somewhere else and not really having any fear to do that.

"There's no consideration like 'oh well I don't speak this language or what's the culture like', but just 'this sounds cool so let's go and do it'. My worst-case scenario is to go back to New Zealand, but that's not terrible, it could be lot worse."

Read more HERE from Harder's exclusive chat with Sky Sports...

When Carla Ward left Birmingham City at the end of last season to take up the position of Aston Villa manager, she always knew that the reaction would not be a wholly positive one.

"I still get some stick, but that's fine," Ward exclusively told Lynsey Hooper in an interview for Sky Sports. "I'm quite thick-skinned. I think when I lose my first game this season, I'm sure they'll all come out and I'll enjoy reading them and then I'll put it to bed."

It is no surprise that Birmingham fans were disappointed to see Ward go. Aside from the inter-city rivalry, Ward was widely praised for keeping Birmingham in the Women's Super League despite tricky circumstances. At Aston Villa, she already has three points on the board, coming from a goal down to beat newly-promoted Leicester City 2-1 on the opening weekend.

"I didn't dress it up after the game - we weren't good enough," says Ward. "We've played better football in pre-season and we weren't particularly happy with the performance.

"We know we needed to be better. We just had to look after the ball better. We didn't utilise the space we had. It's something we addressed at half-time - it was better in the second half. But we certainly need some improvement going into West Ham."

Read more HERE from Ward's exclusive chat with Sky Sports' Hooper...

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton Women jumped to second in the early WSL table thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-woman West Ham Women

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 in their Women's Super League opener at the Banks's Stadium

Opta stats