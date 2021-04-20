West Ham Women 0-0 Aston Villa Women: Villans off Women's Super League bottom in game of few chances

Aston Villa moved off the bottom of the Women's Super League following a 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers West Ham.

The game was one of high intensity, good defending but few chances.

West Ham had opportunities to take the lead. Kenza Dali passed the ball from the right wing to Katerina Svitkova. She took a touch, and then had a shot from just outside of the area, which curled over the bar.

Minutes later, Svitkova's corner found Gilly Flaherty, however her header went wide.

Flaherty had a similar opportunity in the second half, heading over from a Dali corner.

West Ham had other chances, the best of these being when a ball was played in from Kate Longhurst and found Emily Van Egmond. She passed to Svitkova and her shot on target was saved by Villa 'keeper Lisa Weiss.

Villa defended well and held off lots of pressure from West Ham. Their closest chance came from a free-kick from Jodie Hutton, which was punched out by West Ham keeper Courtney Brosnan. Amy West headed back into the box and Stine Larsen's effort was headed off the line by Hawa Cissoko.

