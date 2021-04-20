Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Ham United Women vs Aston Villa Women. FA Women's Super League.

Victoria Road.

West Ham United Women 0

    Aston Villa Women 0

      Latest FA Women's Super League Odds

      West Ham Women 0-0 Aston Villa Women: Villans off Women's Super League bottom in game of few chances

      Report as Stine Larsen goes closest with header cleared off line by Hawa Cissoko to deny West Ham victory as Aston Villa climb off bottom of Women's Super League with point in London; Villans host basement side Bristol City next

      By PA Media

      Wednesday 21 April 2021 00:04, UK

      Aston Villa Women&#39;s point lifted them off the bottom of the WSL at the expense of Bristol City, who they face next
      Image: Aston Villa Women's point lifted them off the bottom of the WSL at the expense of Bristol City, who they face next

      Aston Villa moved off the bottom of the Women's Super League following a 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers West Ham.

      The game was one of high intensity, good defending but few chances.

      West Ham had opportunities to take the lead. Kenza Dali passed the ball from the right wing to Katerina Svitkova. She took a touch, and then had a shot from just outside of the area, which curled over the bar.

      Minutes later, Svitkova's corner found Gilly Flaherty, however her header went wide.

      Flaherty had a similar opportunity in the second half, heading over from a Dali corner.

      West Ham had other chances, the best of these being when a ball was played in from Kate Longhurst and found Emily Van Egmond. She passed to Svitkova and her shot on target was saved by Villa 'keeper Lisa Weiss.

      Villa defended well and held off lots of pressure from West Ham. Their closest chance came from a free-kick from Jodie Hutton, which was punched out by West Ham keeper Courtney Brosnan. Amy West headed back into the box and Stine Larsen's effort was headed off the line by Hawa Cissoko.

