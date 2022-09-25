WSL: Man Utd and Aston Villa maintain perfect starts with wins at West Ham and Leicester | Brighton see off Reading

Lucia Garcia and Hannah Blundell scored their first goals for Manchester United as Marc Skinner's side continued their perfect start to the new Women's Super League season with a 2-0 win over West Ham at Victoria Road.

Garcia, a summer signing from Athletic Bilbao, raced onto a through ball to open the scoring five minutes into the second half.

Blundell, who arrived from Chelsea last year, then doubled the visitors' lead when she guided a strike into the bottom corner after connecting with a cut-back on the edge of the box (55).

Image: Hannah Blundell also opened her account for Manchester United at Victoria Road

Despite West Ham's Lucy Parker having a goal ruled out for offside, Marc Skinner's side deserved the win that sees them maintain their 100-per-cent start to the season following last weekend's 4-0 victory over Reading.

West Ham remain on three points after two matches as they missed the chance to begin a WSL season with two consecutive wins for the first time.

Image: Rachel Daly's third-minute penalty put Aston Villa ahead at Leicester

Rachel Daly's early penalty - her third goal of the season - and Emily Gielnik's late strike earned back-to-back wins for Aston Villa as they defeated Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

After impressively beating Manchester City 4-3 on the opening weekend, Carla Ward's side backed up that result with a controlled performance against a Leicester team who were looking for a response to last week's 2-1 defeat by Tottenham.

But in just the third minute, a clumsy challenge from Leicester's Erin Simon on Kirsty Hanson in the box gave Daly the perfect opportunity to continue her fine goalscoring form.

The Foxes were unable to hit back against Villa, who sealed the win thanks to substitute Gielnik's smart finish late on (86).

Image: Daly's goal was her third for Villa after signing this summer

The victory means Carla Ward's side have won two consecutive games in the WSL for the first time in the club's history.

Image: Katie Robinson doubled Brighton's advantage against Reading

Brighton responded to last week's heavy loss at Arsenal by beating Reading at the Amex Stadium.

Goals from Lee Geum-Min and Katie Robinson put the hosts in control on the south coast before Charlie Wellings opened her account for Reading with a consolation strike in stoppage time.

Image: Lee Geum-Min celebrates after giving Brighton the lead against Reading

Reading dominated possession in the first half but failed to register a shot on goal, whereas Brighton regularly peppered Royals goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

The hosts' pressure paid off towards the end of the half when Moloney fumbled a cross from the right, allowing Lee - who had fluffed her lines on two previous occasions - to turn the ball home (40).

Reading were much improved in the second half but somehow remained behind when Natasha Dowie shot wide from just yards out when presented with an open goal.

Katie Robinson then struck against the run of play after being set up by Lee, meaning Wellings' powerful late strike was too little, too late for the visitors.

The result sees Brighton earn their first points of the season while Reading remain rooted to the bottom of the table having lost their opening two games.

West Ham travel to Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Wednesday (kick-off 7.05pm). Leicester make the trip to Everton the following evening (kick-off 6.30pm).

Aston Villa do not play again until October 15 when they take on West Ham at home (kick-off 12.30pm).

Manchester United host Brighton on October 16 (kick-off 12pm). Arsenal travel to Reading later in the day, live on Sky Sports Football (kick-off 6.45pm).

