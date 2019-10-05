Other matches

Sat 5th October

Premier League

  • West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
  • 5:30pm Saturday 5th October
  • London Stadium  

West Ham -

C Palace -

Latest Premier League odds HOME 19/20 DRAW 13/5 AWAY 11/4 +163 MORE

Live

West Ham vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

Follow live updates as West Ham host Crystal Palace at London Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

©2019 Sky UK