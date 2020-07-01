West Ham vs Chelsea preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

West Ham look likely to be without record signing Sebastien Haller once more when they host Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The striker continues to work his way back from a hip problem. He has resumed training and is "getting closer", according to David Moyes.

Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring) and Arthur Masuaku (ankle) have also been training but Moyes was unsure whether they would be fit in time to be involved against the Blues.

Chelsea will give Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen every chance to prove their fitness.

Pulisic hobbled out of Chelsea's 1-0 FA Cup win at Leicester on Sunday with a calf complaint, having fired two goals in two games since the sport's resumption.

Christensen missed the east Midlands trip with a hip issue, but boss Frank Lampard will give both players the chance to come through late fitness tests.

Charlie's prediction

I think David Moyes will do what he has done recently and West Ham will sit in, asking where will Chelsea hurt them? That will be on the counter. It will be a bit like the Wolves game, where they did nick a couple of opportunities and frustrated them in periods.

Pablo Fornals missed a glorious opportunity in both of those matches at 0-0, so chances can crop up. If they do go after it, they could get picked off by Chelsea. West Ham will sit tight and try to frustrate them.

Michail Antonio will be important as will set-pieces for West Ham, and Chelsea can give chances away. I think they will get something from it, but they will not be adventurous. Jarrod Bowen is a handful and should have scored against Tottenham.

Mark Noble and Declan Rice will sit and allow Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks to get forward. They could get something from those areas, but it will be a good point for West Ham.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

