West Ham vs Chelsea preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
- £18 Premier League and Football channel offer
- Premier League restart: The live games on Sky Sports
- NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £25 a month
Team news
West Ham look likely to be without record signing Sebastien Haller once more when they host Chelsea on Wednesday night.
The striker continues to work his way back from a hip problem. He has resumed training and is "getting closer", according to David Moyes.
Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring) and Arthur Masuaku (ankle) have also been training but Moyes was unsure whether they would be fit in time to be involved against the Blues.
Chelsea will give Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen every chance to prove their fitness.
Pulisic hobbled out of Chelsea's 1-0 FA Cup win at Leicester on Sunday with a calf complaint, having fired two goals in two games since the sport's resumption.
Christensen missed the east Midlands trip with a hip issue, but boss Frank Lampard will give both players the chance to come through late fitness tests.
How to follow
Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog with in-game clips, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
Charlie's prediction
I think David Moyes will do what he has done recently and West Ham will sit in, asking where will Chelsea hurt them? That will be on the counter. It will be a bit like the Wolves game, where they did nick a couple of opportunities and frustrated them in periods.
Pablo Fornals missed a glorious opportunity in both of those matches at 0-0, so chances can crop up. If they do go after it, they could get picked off by Chelsea. West Ham will sit tight and try to frustrate them.
Michail Antonio will be important as will set-pieces for West Ham, and Chelsea can give chances away. I think they will get something from it, but they will not be adventurous. Jarrod Bowen is a handful and should have scored against Tottenham.
Mark Noble and Declan Rice will sit and allow Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks to get forward. They could get something from those areas, but it will be a good point for West Ham.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)
Super 6: More misery for Moyes?
Over 90 per cent of Super 6 players are backing a Chelsea win, as that could compound West Ham to the relegation places. Just short of a third have predicted 0-2 to Frank Lampard's team. Who will you side with? Play for free, entries by 6pm.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
- 64 live games on Sky Sports
- 25 games to be made freely available
- New Sky Sports digital innovations to enhance fan experience
- Watch 39 Premier League & 45 EFL games exclusively live
Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.
Opta stats
- Following their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in November, West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 2002-03 - a campaign in which the Hammers were relegated from the Premier League.
- Having scored in 11 consecutive away league games against West Ham between 2006-2017, Chelsea have failed to find the net in their last two visits to face the Hammers (D1 L1).
- West Ham have lost all three of their home London derbies in the Premier League this season; they've never lost four consecutively in the competition, last doing so in the top-flight in January 1989.
- West Ham have lost their last three Premier League games, by an aggregate score of 0-5. They last lost four in a row in September 2018, while they last lost four in a row without scoring back in October 2006 (5 games).
- Chelsea have won their last three Premier League London derbies on the road, last having a longer such run between April-November 2009 (4).
- Chelsea have scored twice or more in each of their last five Premier League games - they last scored two or more goals in six consecutive league games in the same season in November/December 2013, with current manager Frank Lampard scoring in two of those games.
- When not winning at half-time, West Ham have gone on to lose 16 of their last 18 Premier League games, with the exceptions being a 1-1 draw with Everton in January, and a 1-0 win at Chelsea in November.
- West Ham have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, while only gaining one point from losing positions themselves.
- Christian Pulisic has scored seven Premier League goals this season for Chelsea - the most of any player in the division aged 21 or younger.
- Of all Premier League players to have scored at least 20 Premier League goals, West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has scored the highest proportion of them in London derbies (45% - 9/20).