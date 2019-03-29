West Ham vs Everton preview: Samir Nasri doubtful for Toffees' visit

West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri is doubtful with a minor knock

West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League match against Everton at the London Stadium.

The Frenchman, who is nursing a calf injury, is the only fresh injury concern Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has to deal with ahead of the visit of the Toffees.

Saturday's game comes too soon for Jack Wilshere, despite the midfielder returning to full training after his ankle injury. Andy Carroll, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez and Winston Reid all remain sidelined.

Everton defender Yerry Mina will miss the game with a hamstring injury he sustained while on international duty with Colombia.

Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Phil Jagielka are all in contention, however, while the on-loan Kurt Zouma is available again after being ineligible to play against parent club Chelsea last time out.

Opta facts

West Ham have won their last two Premier League games against Everton, one more than they managed in their previous 19 against the Toffees (W1 D6 L12).

Everton haven't lost three consecutive league matches against West Ham since a run of four between April 1929 and December 1931.

In what is the 63rd season in which West Ham and Everton have faced off in league competition, the Hammers are looking to complete only their fourth double over the Toffees (also 1926-27, 1929-30 and 1972-73).

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League home games (W4 D2), winning the last three in a row. They last won four at home consecutively in the top flight back in May 2002 under Glenn Roeder.

Everton are winless in their last 10 Premier League games played in London (D3 L7) since a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in January 2017.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has only faced Newcastle (eight times) more often in the Premier League without losing than he has against Everton (P7 W5 D2 L0).

Everton manager Marco Silva is winless in nine matches in London in all competitions (W0 D1 L8).

Merson's prediction

You just don't know what you're going to get from West Ham. In fact, that applies to Everton too! I think Everton will be better away from the pressure of Goodison Park. I didn't think they were going to come out for the second half of their last game against Chelsea, there was no point coming out.

I've never seen a turnaround like it in the Premier League. You see them on a Sunday morning when the wind is gale force and a team plays downhill, but not in the top-flight. That win will have filled them with confidence and I think they will express themselves at the London Stadium. I predict goals.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2