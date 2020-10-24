West Ham 1-1 Man City: Phil Foden earns visitors a point

Phil Foden came off the bench to earn Man City a 1-1 draw at West Ham, cancelling out Michail Antonio's spectacular first-half opener.

Antonio opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a wonderful overhead kick, given after a check for handball against Tomas Soucek.

However, the visitors levelled thanks to Foden's well-taken strike six minutes into the second half, with the midfielder replacing Sergio Aguero at half-time.

As a result, both sides miss out on the chance to move into the top four, with each now on eight points.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (8), Cresswell (7), Balbuena (7), Ogbonna (6), Masuaku (7), Rice (8), Soucek (8), Coufal (7), Fornals (6), Bowen (6), Antonio (7)



Subs: Yarmolenko (5), Haller (6)



Away Team: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Dias (7), Garcia (6), Cancelo (9), Gundogan (6), Rodrigo (6), Silva (6), Sterling (7), Aguero (6), Mahrez (7)



Subs: Zinchenko (6), De Bruyne (7), Foden (8)



Man of the match: Joao Cancelo

How West Ham thwarted City

Both teams went into this lunch-time clash buoyed by impressive league displays last weekend, meaning the two managers opted for unchanged line-ups - the first time in 172 games and three years for City boss Pep Guardiola.

But similar to against Porto in the Champions League in midweek, despite dominating the early possession, City soon found themselves trailing after a moment of brilliance from Antonio.

Czech Republic internationals Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal exchanged passes in a tight space near the right touchline, before the former swung in a cross from which Antonio found the net with an instinctive bicycle kick.

City protested that Soucek had handled the ball in the buildup, but Peter Bankes back at Stockley Park decided it was accidental and allowed the goal to stand, meaning Antonio - who was later forced off with injury - has now scored 11 goals in 15 top-flight appearances since the Premier League restarted on June 17, with only Harry Kane (12) managing more.

Team news West Ham's new signing Said Benrahma did not make the bench, although as expected, Michail Antonio did start in attack, while fellow striker Sebastien Haller returned to the bench as David Moyes named the same XI who drew so thrillingly at Spurs last Sunday.



Man City were also unchanged from their win against Porto in midweek, but midfielder Fernandinho missed out after picking up a leg injury in that game. Kevin De Bruyne took his place on the bench having returned to training, but this game came too soon for defender Aymeric Laporte.

Guardiola sprung a surprise at the break by introducing Foden for Aguero, who has only just returned from a knee injury. The change paid dividends as the England international scored his third goal of the season.

The impressive Joao Cancelo used his pace to escape down the left, before finding the unmarked Foden eight yards out, with the midfielder cleverly swivelling and turning, before firing a low shot past Fabianski at his near post.

However, despite incessant City pressure, a combination of poor finishing, luck and alert keeping by Fabianski - who denied both Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez late on - preserved West Ham's well-earned point.

Moyes breaks his City duck - Match stats

Man City have won just eight points from their five Premier League games this season - their lowest total at this stage of the season since 2014-15 (8).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has never lost against West Ham in his managerial career (P10 W9 D1 L0) - only versus Athletic Bilbao (14) and Burnley (11) has he faced more often without losing.

West Ham have lost just two of their last 10 Premier League games (W4 D4 L2), going unbeaten in each of the last four (W2 D2).

Man City have conceded in three consecutive Premier League games in London for the first time since January 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini, when the third game in that run also came against West Ham.

West Ham manager David Moyes registered his first point against Man City in the Premier League since March 2013, winning 2-0 with Everton. Indeed, prior to today's game, he'd lost the last seven against the Citizens in the top-flight.

Man of the Match - Joao Cancelo

There is no doubt the full back has taken time to settle at City following his big-money move from Juventus in the summer of 2019, but judging by his impressive, all-action display at the London Stadium, the 27-year-old has now nailed down his place in the first team.

True, the Portugal international's defensive qualities were hardly threatened by West Ham, meaning he instead had full license to raid forward at every opportunity, and boy did he do that.

Cancelo had given the hosts several warnings in the first half with a series of raids down the left, and it was little surprise when the player again got free down that flank at the start of the second period to set up Foden's equaliser.

The only surprise, really, was that Cancelo did not create more goals after that, but either way, expect to see him on the left of City's defence for the rest of this season.

