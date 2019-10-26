Other matches

Sat 26th October

Premier League

  • West Ham United vs Sheffield United
  • 3:00pm Saturday 26th October
  • London Stadium  

West Ham -

Sheff Utd -

Latest Premier League odds HOME 23/20 DRAW 12/5 AWAY 9/4 +140 MORE

Live

West Ham vs Sheff Utd LIVE!

Follow live updates from the London Stadium as West Ham host Sheffield United in the Premier League. Watch highlights from 5.15pm.

©2019 Sky UK