Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers. Carabao Cup Round 3.

DW Stadium.

Wigan Athletic 0

    Wycombe Wanderers 2

    • C Boyd-Munce (32nd minute)
    • D McNeilly (62nd minute)

    Wigan 0-2 Wycombe: Chairboys beat Latics in all-League One clash to reach Carabao Cup fourth round

    Report and free match highlights as Wycombe win at Wigan in an all-League One clash to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round; goals from Caolan Boyd-Munce and Donnell McNeilly gave the Chairboys victory

    Tuesday 23 September 2025 22:36, UK

    Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers

    Wycombe secured safe passage through to round four of the Carabao Cup thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory at League One rivals Wigan.

    The home side had gone into the game looking for a big reaction to Saturday's 4-1 thumping at arch-rivals Bolton.

    But Ryan Lowe's men put in an equally disappointing display at the Brick Community Stadium as Wycombe continued their upturn under new boss Michael Duff.

    Donnel McNeilly of Wycombe Wanderers celebrates scoring his team's second goal in the win at Wigan
    Image: Wycombe's Donnel McNeilly scored their second at Wigan

    After a long early stoppage, which saw the assistant referee on the near side having to be replaced due to injury, it was the visitors - having made a full 11 changes from the side that beat Northampton at the weekend - who settled into their stride the quicker.

    Caolan Boyd-Munce opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a curling left-foot strike into the top corner that beat Sam Tickle in the Wigan goal.

    Wigan skipper Will Aimson came close to a leveller just before half-time, but he was unable to convert a Raphael Borges Rodrigues cross that had been flicked on by Morgan Fox.

    And the visitors doubled their lead on 62 minutes following a clever corner routine down the left, which resulted in Donnell McNeilly heading past Tickle from close range.

