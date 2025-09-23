Wigan 0-2 Wycombe: Chairboys beat Latics in all-League One clash to reach Carabao Cup fourth round

Wycombe secured safe passage through to round four of the Carabao Cup thanks to a comfortable 2-0 victory at League One rivals Wigan.

The home side had gone into the game looking for a big reaction to Saturday's 4-1 thumping at arch-rivals Bolton.

But Ryan Lowe's men put in an equally disappointing display at the Brick Community Stadium as Wycombe continued their upturn under new boss Michael Duff.

Image: Wycombe's Donnel McNeilly scored their second at Wigan

After a long early stoppage, which saw the assistant referee on the near side having to be replaced due to injury, it was the visitors - having made a full 11 changes from the side that beat Northampton at the weekend - who settled into their stride the quicker.

Caolan Boyd-Munce opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a curling left-foot strike into the top corner that beat Sam Tickle in the Wigan goal.

Wigan skipper Will Aimson came close to a leveller just before half-time, but he was unable to convert a Raphael Borges Rodrigues cross that had been flicked on by Morgan Fox.

And the visitors doubled their lead on 62 minutes following a clever corner routine down the left, which resulted in Donnell McNeilly heading past Tickle from close range.