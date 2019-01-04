Woking vs Watford preview: Javi Gracia to give fringe players a chance

Troy Deeney is likely to be rested after starring in Wednesday's 3-3 draw at Bournemouth

Watford boss Javi Gracia admits that the FA Cup game with Woking is an ideal chance to give his underused players a chance.

Woking are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, playing their domestic football in the National League South, while the Hornets are currently eighth in the Premier League.

Gracia is set to make several changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

"I agree, it is a good chance to respect the competition and know it is an important game, but maybe it will be a good option to see players in the last four games that didn't play," he said. "Maybe they have the chance to play."

Woking manager Alan Dowson fears Watford will inflict a "cricket score" upon his side and has rubbished any idea of a giant-killing.

"On the day we will believe we can win the game, because we've go to. But realistically we won't win," Dowson said.

"You've got to do interviews and get your big head in the paper but I am more bothered with the Welling game on Wednesday.

"Watford is a showpiece. Once we get whacked by them we can look forward to Wednesday and Welling."

Team news

Christian Kabasele faces a late fitness test after injuring his shoulder

Woking playmaker Max Kretzschmar is expected to miss out against Watford, though strikers Jamar Loza and Jake Hyde are likely to return after being rested against in the win over Hampton and Richmond.

Watford's Christian Kabasele faces a late fitness test after injuring his shoulder on Boxing Day, but defender Sebastian Prodl could make his comeback from a knee injury, despite rumours linking him with Turkish side Fenerbahce. Andre Gray remains out with a leg injury.

Opta stats