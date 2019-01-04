Woking vs Watford preview: Javi Gracia to give fringe players a chance
Last Updated: 04/01/19 6:37pm
Watford boss Javi Gracia admits that the FA Cup game with Woking is an ideal chance to give his underused players a chance.
Woking are the lowest ranked team left in the competition, playing their domestic football in the National League South, while the Hornets are currently eighth in the Premier League.
Gracia is set to make several changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Bournemouth on Wednesday.
"I agree, it is a good chance to respect the competition and know it is an important game, but maybe it will be a good option to see players in the last four games that didn't play," he said. "Maybe they have the chance to play."
Woking manager Alan Dowson fears Watford will inflict a "cricket score" upon his side and has rubbished any idea of a giant-killing.
"On the day we will believe we can win the game, because we've go to. But realistically we won't win," Dowson said.
"You've got to do interviews and get your big head in the paper but I am more bothered with the Welling game on Wednesday.
"Watford is a showpiece. Once we get whacked by them we can look forward to Wednesday and Welling."
Team news
Woking playmaker Max Kretzschmar is expected to miss out against Watford, though strikers Jamar Loza and Jake Hyde are likely to return after being rested against in the win over Hampton and Richmond.
Watford's Christian Kabasele faces a late fitness test after injuring his shoulder on Boxing Day, but defender Sebastian Prodl could make his comeback from a knee injury, despite rumours linking him with Turkish side Fenerbahce. Andre Gray remains out with a leg injury.
Opta stats
- This will be the first competitive meeting between Woking and Watford.
- Woking are playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign - they've only progressed to round four once before (1990-91).
- Woking have never won in four previous FA Cup matches against top-flight opposition, losing against Bolton in 1907-08, Everton in 1990-91 and Coventry in a replay in 1996-97.
- This is Watford's first FA Cup match against non-league opponents since December 1996 (5-0 vs Ashford Town). They've won 18 of their last 19 such ties in the competition, losing only against Northwich Victoria in 1976-77.