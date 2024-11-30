Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth. Premier League.
Molineux.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
- J Larsen (5th minute, 69th minute)
Bournemouth 4
- J Kluivert (3rd minute pen, 18th minute pen, 74th minute pen)
- M Kerkez (8th minute)
Wolves vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match updates, news, score, stream and highlights
