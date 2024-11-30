 Skip to content
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth. Premier League.

Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

  • J Larsen (5th minute, 69th minute)

Bournemouth 4

  • J Kluivert (3rd minute pen, 18th minute pen, 74th minute pen)
  • M Kerkez (8th minute)

Live

Wolves vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match updates, news, score, stream and highlights

