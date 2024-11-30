Wolves 2-4 Bournemouth: Justin Kluivert becomes first player to score hat-trick of penalties in Premier League match

Justin Kluivert became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick consisting of just penalties as Bournemouth secured a 4-2 win against Wolves.

The bubble of Wolves' four-game unbeaten run was quickly burst in the first half as Gary O'Neil's side conceded three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the game.

Toti Gomes bundled Evanilson over in the penalty area after just 58 seconds. The penalty was converted by Kluivert, before Jorgen Strand Larsen headed home the equaliser two minutes later.

The celebrations did not last long. Marcus Tavernier dished the ball to the overlapping Milos Kerkez on the left, who then rifled his shot past Jose Sa to make it 2-1 after just eight minutes.

Kluivert extended the lead with his second of the game - another from the penalty spot - after Evanilson was kicked by Sa having robbed the keeper of possession in his own area.

Boos rang around the Molineux when the half-time whistle did eventually arrive. The Wolves keeper was spotted entering the stands and arguing with fans before being dragged away by goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler.

Image: Jose Sa confronts fans at the end of the first half of Wolves' Premier League clash with Bournemouth

The hostile atmosphere was temporarily relieved by Strand Larsen adding his second of the day but any hopes of a result quickly dispersed after Sa was called for another foul on Evanilson inside the area.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (2), Semedo (4), Lemina (4), Toti (4), Ait-Nouri (5), Andre (5), J. Gomes (5), Bellegarde (6), R. Gomes (5), Cunha (5); Strand Larsen (7).



Subs: Dawson (5), Guedes (6), Hwang (N/A)



Bournemouth: Kepa (6), Kerkez (8), Senesi (6), Brooks (6), Evanilson (9), Christie (7), Adams (7), Smith (6), Tavernier (7), Kluivert (9); Zabarnyi (6).



Subs: Dango (6), Biling (N/A), Huijsen (N/A)



Player of the Match: Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)

Kluivert stepped up and became the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties in a single match.

Wolves suffered their eighth league defeat of the season and dropped into the bottom three to compound their misery.

Iraola: We needed to finish the job

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola speaking after the win against Wolves: "Pleased about the performance and the points. We were coming from two games where we played well and deserved more.

"We needed to finish the job and take the points home. Luckily today, we did it. It is difficult to play against Wolves, as they don't need a lot to score. Even if we are playing well."

No Solanke? No problem!

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"He doesn't speak the language but understands football," said Iraola about Evanilson after the game.

Image: Bournemouth players celebrate including Evanilson

He did not get on the scoresheet against Wolves but his fingerprints were all over this win.

The Brazil forward raced between the lines to win the first penalty and used the same acceleration to beat Sa to the ball on two separate occasions to win two more.

Three penalties. Three goals for Kluivert. Three points.

Iraola continued: "I would like to give credit to Evanilson, he was the difference maker today. He created chances and made it difficult for them. His work rate without the ball gives us a lot."

It was not just his work rate that impressed on the afternoon. His footwork looked tight, the runs were intelligent, and he posed a threat in front of goal, too.

Any questions regarding whether or not he could succeed Dominic Solanke are now being answered. Bournemouth have their striker of the future and the exciting talent around him to go with it.

O'Neil: We will respond against Everton

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil speaking after the loss to Bournemouth:

"Hard to change [starting line-up] it when it performed the way it did away from home. In hindsight, we would try something different. Loads of errors in there though.

"Two crazy penalties from back passes when we had no need to play them. Stuff that gave us absolutely no chance today.

Andoni Iraola made two changes as David Brooks and Ryan Christie replaced Antoine Semenyo and Lewis Cook.

"Two crazy penalties from back passes when we had no need to play them. Stuff that gave us absolutely no chance today.

"We can't make basic errors that many times. We need make sure that come Wednesday, we are in a better spot. It comes off the back of a good run.

"Today won't stop the work we are trying to do. There will be a big response on Wednesday night. It's a day where we made too many errors. Where we are in the league, heightens emotions."

Wolves woes continue

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

It was a disastrous afternoon for Wolves and O'Neil against his former side.

Four games unbeaten and back-to-back wins was a promising foundation for the hosts to build on in this fixture - but their defensive woes reared their ugly head again.

Image: Jorgen Strand Larsen heads in Wolves' equaliser against Bournemouth

Wolves have now been involved in 54 goals - including both for and against - which is the most of any side in the Premier League.

Attacking is not the issue. They have scored more than Arsenal and Aston Villa and as many Manchester City - but the defence is crippling this side.

It's 32 goals conceded and counting now, which is seven more than Southampton at the bottom of the table, and their weaknesses were exploited yet again today.

Evanilson wreaked havoc in between Toti and makeshift centre-back Mario Lemina and the horses had already bolted by the time Craig Dawson climbed off the bench.

Sa gave away three penalties in this performance but even if he had not, it felt as if Bournemouth could cut through their opponents at will today.

Wolves need to address their defensive issues quickly or they will be in deep, deep trouble come the end of the season.

