Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Keane Lewis-Potter scores twice as Bees make it 10 defeats in a row for woeful Wolves

Keane Lewis-Potter scored twice in the second half to earn Brentford a 2-0 win over a Wolves side still waiting for their first victory of the campaign.

There was only one shot on target in a lacklustre first half, the recalled Jose Sa saving well to deny Lewis-Potter. But it was Brentford who played with greater purpose from the start of the second, Kevin Schade twice seeing shots saved by Sa.

The Wolves goalkeeper could do nothing, however, when Ladislav Krejci misjudged a hopeful ball forward by Vitaly Janelt to allow Lewis-Potter the freedom of the box to fire home. He latched onto another ball into the box to volley in his second with his left foot.

Wolves players were subjected to chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' and even a late penalty awarded when Caoimhin Kelleher tripped Matt Doherty could not bring any Christmas joy. Jorgen Strand Larsen's tame effort was saved by Kelleher to more jeers.

Rob Edwards has now lost all six of his matches since arriving with Wolves themselves on a 10-game losing streak in the Premier League. They are adrift at the bottom with two points from 17 games. The victory lifts Keith Andrews' Brentford side up to 12th spot.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (7), Hoever (5), Doherty (6), S Bueno (6), Krejci (5), Moller Wolfe (5), Andre (5), J Gomes (6), Lopez (5), Hwang (5), Strand Larsen (5).



Subs: Mane (7), Arokodare (6), Arias (n/a), Tchatchoua (n/a).



Brentford: Kelleher (7), Kayode (7), Collins (7), Van den Berg (7), Henry (7), Janelt (6), Jensen (7), Yarmoliuk (7), Schade (6), Lewis-Potter (8), Thiago (6).



Subs: Mikkel Damsgaard (7).



Player of the Match: Keane Lewis-Potter

Brentford boss Keith Andrews speaking in the press conference:

"Keano was always going to get his opportunity because I feel like he's been knocking at the door, he's been training really, really well and I think he absolutely grabbed that today.

"He gave a really good example of what type of player he is, the timing of his movement and the types of finishes that he's capable of."

Doherty: Don't be remembered as cowards

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves defender Matt Doherty said him and his team-mates need to keep fighting despite the club being at the foot of the Premier League table.

Wolves captain Matt Doherty speaking after the defeat:

"We need to find the confidence. We need to do some soul-searching, have a look in the mirror and figure out what we want to be remembered for at the club. Do we want to be remember for fighting until the end of the season or do we want to be remembered for being cowards and taking maybe the easy option out and maybe trying to leave in January or letting other people take your position.

"This is the worst I've felt in a long time now. You can see the stadium is nearly empty at the end. We're just lacking that belief that we can actually win the game. It's like we're afraid to, we're scared to win the game almost, nervous about actually going ahead in the game and having to try to hold on. I don't really know what else to say. We've just got to somehow keep trying to find something."

Edwards: We have almost self-imploded

Wolves head coach Rob Edwards speaking in the press conference:

"The [first] goal came from a position where we should never, ever concede from. We've gifted that, we've almost self-imploded in that moment, some really poor defending, and then from there, obviously, one-nil down is very, very difficult, again, because it just creates all the noise around and the boys feel that pressure."

Asked why it is happening, Edwards added: "I don't know, it's just like we can't, at the moment, we can't do it for a prolonged period of time. I don't know, we'll have to look back, but it seems like there's always that one big mistake that's around the corner at the moment."

Analysis: Wolves are historically bad

There is a macabre fascination in watching this Wolves team now. If a side is merely bad it can be a joyless experience, but record-breakingly bad? That is different. No team has ever had fewer points after 17 games. In all four divisions. Since 1888. This is history.

Jorgen Strand Larsen's wretched penalty was the fitting finale to another hapless display against Brentford as Wolves were beaten 2-0, a scoreline that fails to convey just how desperately poor Rob Edwards' team were at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Keane Lewis-Potter scored twice in the second half, deservedly the hero having been the only player to produce a shot on target in the first. Brentford did not have to do a lot to win this, just wait for the mistake. Ladislav Krejci duly provided it for the opening goal.

Such is the pessimism of supporters that each time a team faces Wolves they think that it is their side that will be the unfortunate outfit to be undone. Each time they have been proven wrong. Wolves are winless at Christmas. One wonders if they will ever win again.

The home fans are angry, their chants critical of the players and the ownership. But more often they are melancholy, choosing to sing for past heroes from Steve Bull to Ruben Neves, going through the names in that Nuno Espirito Santo side. Happier days.

They finished by chanting the name of teenager Mateus Mane, who at least played with purpose having come on late in the game. Amid the longing for past heroes, he offers hope for a future one. The present? That is harder to take. Even if they are seeing history.

