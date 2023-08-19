Wolves 1-4 Brighton: Solly March double helps visitors to resounding win

A quickfire Solly March double at the start of the second half helped fire Brighton to a resounding 4-1 win at Wolves as Roberto De Zerbi's side began life without Moises Caicedo in style.

The visitors led at half-time thanks to Kaoru Mitoma's stunning individual strike on quarter-of-an-hour mark, before doubling their advantage right at the start of the second half via Pervis Estupinan's close-range finish.

However, within the space of just five minutes, the game was over as a contest as March scored twice in quick succession with simple tap ins after eye-catching Brighton breaks, before Hee-Chan Hwang's headed consolation just past the hour-mark.

And to make matters worse for the hosts, key forward Matheus Nunes was sent off in stoppage time after picking up a second yellow card after a needless push on a Brighton defender on the byline as frustrations boiled over.

As a result, Brighton are top of the Premier League having won their opening two games by an aggregate score of 8-2, while the Gary O'Neil reign at Wolves has begun with two straight defeats as they sit bottom of the table.

How Brighton went top of the Premier League

This was the first Brighton game since they sold key holding midfielder Caicedo to Chelsea for a British-record transfer fee, not that it showed as the visitors ran riot in the Midlands sunshine.

The exciting Mitoma opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a goal-of-the-season contender already as the quick-footed Japan forward jinked his way past two Wolves players in close proximity, before gliding into the area and cooly side-footing past Jose Sa.

Wolves were unfortunate not to go in level at the break as they continued their wayward finishing from their unlucky 1-0 loss at Man Utd on Monday Night Football, with the home side made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal as Brighton scored three times in the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

Estupinan doubled the visitors' lead right from the restart as Sa pushed aside Danny Welbeck's shot from the edge of the box, but straight to Mitoma, who set up Estupinan for a simple finish.

The game then turned into the March show, with the midfielder twice finishing off swift Brighton counterattacks by converting enticing Julio Enciso centres to give the scoreline a slightly flattering nature.

Wolves did finally manage to get off the mark for the season through Hwang's looping far-post header, the least O'Neil's team deserved, only for Nunes to make a bad day even worse when seeing red deep into injury time when tempers flared on the byline.

