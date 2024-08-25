Wolves 2-6 Chelsea: Noni Madueke apologises after netting hat-trick to stun Wolves and hand Enzo Maresca first Premier League win as Blues boss

Noni Madueke apologised for his social media post about Wolverhampton after netting a quickfire hat-trick in the second half as Chelsea hammered Wolves 6-2 for their first win of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

A lively atmosphere in Wolves' first home game of the season was quickly dampened by Nicolas Jackson's early opener for Chelsea. The Senegalese striker found himself unmarked at the back post to head home his first goal of the season.

Matheus Cunha, who came into the line-up for Rodrigo Gomes, thought he had netted an equaliser for Wolves following a well-worked move with new signing Jorgen Strand Larsen - only to see his celebrations cut short by the offside flag.

He would not be denied at the second time of asking, though, curling the ball into the back of the net after some neat work by left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri around the edge of the box.

It was a game that felt as if it could bubble over at any moment. Cunha wasted no time in letting Jackson know about the equaliser, which led to another tussle between both teams which the match officials had to split up. There are 143 miles separating Chelsea and Wolverhampton - but they played this one like they were local rivals.

After equalising, the hosts looked the better side but it was Chelsea who restored their lead just before the interval as Cole Palmer, who was cautioned moments earlier as his frustration in the game grew, spotted Jose Sa off his line and lifted his first-time effort over the 'keeper.

The advantage was short-lived for Enzo Maresca's side, though, after a well-worked set-piece routine saw Yerson Mosquera head the ball back across the face of goal to the outstretched leg of Strand Larsen, who made no mistake in front of goal. Neither side scored in their opening game of the season but made up for lost time here, with four goals in the first half.

The second half picked up from where the first had left off, as pantomime villain Madueke wasted no time in restoring the lead for Chelsea just after the break. Things then went from bad to worse for Wolves, with Madueke netting his second and third of the afternoon just after the hour mark. Same angle each time, same outcome.

It was a sucker punch for Gary O'Neil's side, who had no answer to Chelsea's electric start to the second half. To add insult to injury, Mario Lemina's stunning effort was ruled out for offside before substitute Joao Felix added a sixth for the visitors on his second debut for the club.

Image: Noni Madueke scores his third goal to give Chelsea a 5-2 lead at Wolves

Maresca avoids becoming the first manager at Stamford Bridge to lose the opening two league games of the season for 50 years, while Wolves' run of Premier League defeats stretches to five.

Story of the match in stats...

Match-winner Madueke: Palmer is cold and I'm fire

Speaking after scoring his hat-trick against Wolves, which were all assisted by Palmer, Madueke said: "It is unbelievable.

"He is cold and I am fire so it mixes well. He has the ability to always play a pass at the right time. I like to get the ball in space, beat people and make things happen, so luckily today it worked."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea's Noni Madueke was 'made up' after scoring a hat-trick during their win at Wolves and apologised to the locals after a social media post about the place.

He also apologised for his pre-match social media post about the city of Wolverhampton. "I just want to apologise to anyone I might have offended," he added.

"It was a human mistake, an accident. It wasn't meant to be out on my socials. I'm sure Wolverhampton is a lovely town, I'm just sorry. In terms of the boos, I expected it. But you have to learn under that type of pressure."

Maresca: Madueke is the kind winger I like

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca speaking after the 6-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers:

"The performance was good, probably first half was not complete. We started well in the first 10 to 15 minutes, we scored a good goal and we had two or three more chances.

"The second half, we were more accurate. We didn't give away any easy balls. And overall, the performance was good.

"I said many times, since day one, I really like Noni. He's that kind of winger that I really like. The most important thing of Noni today was the run he did, on almost 90 minutes, to defend the counter attack - to show the mentality of the player and the team. All of them did a very good game.

"I said many times: I really like the squad, I feel lucky. They can play in different positions, they are versatile. I feel ok."

O'Neil slams 'catastrophic' Wolves errors

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil speaking after the 6-2 loss to Chelsea:

"Some catastrophic errors, I suppose. The three goals after half-time to take it from 2-2 to 5-2 are crazy. We started to lose our way and they punished us badly.

"From going 1-0 down, up until half-time, we were the better side. We equalised and then at 1-1 we were on top. Then we give them a goal from the goal kick. We managed to bounce back again and go to 2-2. But I didn't see the second half coming.

"Theres' decision-making that needs to be made out there, things we talk about a lot as the group, and we fell below that. We know how brutal the Premier League can be if you drop your guard slightly. So 6-2 at home to Chelsea is a tough day for everybody. And a big week for myself, the players and the football club to get as much right in the next week as we can."