Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace: Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino goals send Palace fourth as Wolves remain winless

Crystal Palace moved up to fourth in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux as Rob Edwards’ first game ended in defeat.

Second-half goals from Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino earned victory for the Eagles in what was a scrappy game, their greater quality proving the difference. Edwards, who left Middlesbrough to take this job, saw effort but little else to encourage him.

Player ratings Wolves: Johnstone (6), Tchatchoua (6), Agbadou (5), Krejci (6), Toti (6), Moller Wolfe (6), Andre (7), Joao Gomes (7), Munetsi (5), Strand Larsen (6), Arokodare (5).



Subs: Hwang (5), Bellegarde (6), Arias (5), H Bueno (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Henderson (6), Munoz (7), Richards (6), Lacroix (6), Guehi (6), Mitchell (6), Wharton (8), Kamada (7), Sarr (7), Pino (8), Mateta (6).



Subs: Nketiah (7), Devenny (n/a), Lerma (n/a), Canvot (n/a), Hughes (n/a).



Player of the Match: Yeremy Pino.

Palace put Wolves under pressure from early on, Ismaila Sarr being denied a penalty when the foul by David Moller Wolfe appeared to occur on the line of the 18-yard box, while Jean-Philippe Mateta could only blame himself for missing when clean through.

Wolves' best chance before the break came when Dean Henderson could only kick Joao Gomes' deflected free-kick into the path of Ladislav Krejci who blazed over. Palace had the greater guile but Wolves' battering ram of a forward line was a handful to deal with.

Team news Rob Edwards made four changes to the Wolves team in his maiden selection as Tolu Arokodare partnered Jorgen Strand Larsen up top for the first time.

Marc Guehi and Yeremy Pino returned to the Crystal Palace line-up after missing the draw with Brighton, while Jean-Philippe Mateta was fit enough to start.

Marshall Munetsi fired over early in the second half and Palace were wobbling, but the game turned on the introduction of Eddie Nketiah for Mateta, winning a corner from which Munoz fired into the net after Adam Wharton's shot deflected kindly for him.

That seemed to sap the belief of the bottom club, with bright spark Pino doubling the lead soon after when he curled the ball high into the net from the edge of the box after being fed by Wharton. Wolves continued to have chances but it was too late for Edwards' side.

That may be true of their season as they are rooted to the foot of the table with only two points from 12 games. Palace's prospects are rather better, this battling win lifting them up to fourth in the table, Oliver Glasner eyeing Europe again.

Analysis: Wolves lack quality

There was applause at the end as Edwards went over to the most vociferous fans in the South Bank of Molineux to thank them for their support. Wolves had pushed Crystal Palace with a spirited display but their 2-0 defeat underlined their lack of quality.

The Premier League's bottom club are winless in 12 games now, eight points behind the next team, Burnley, let alone the 17th-place finish they would need for survival. The expected-goals data suggests they had the better chances against Palace but conviction was sorely lacking.

Wolves went with Tolu Arokodare partnering Jorgen Strand Larsen in attack, with Munetsi providing bustling support. However, Edwards has nobody who seems capable of producing the sort of finish that Pino delivered to seal the points.

On a day when Pedro Neto, Morgan Gibbs-White and Raul Jimenez were among the Premier League scorers, few at Molineux need reminding that there was a time when Wolves had that class. The same cannot be said of the outfit Edwards has inherited.

Edwards bemoans big moments

Wolves boss Rob Edwards speaking in the press conference:

"The result will then maybe cloud or take some people's emotions a certain way. I've got to try and take some emotion out of it and try and look at it with a bit of clarity.

"I thought they were better first half. I thought, in general, we defended the box pretty well, but had maybe one big moment that we didn't take. The second half, actually, we were stronger, but then got punished with those moments.

"That is probably the reason why we're here, why I'm sat here talking to you as well now. It's probably a familiar sort of story to the game, as there has been quite a lot this season. Not loads in it, and there wasn't loads in the game.

"We created three, I think, big chances. Again, possession is sort of close, and all of that sort of stuff. But in the end, they've put the ball in the back of the net, the big moments."

Glasner praises Wharton's pass

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner speaking in the press conference:

"The second goal was amazing from Yeremy Pino, an amazing finish, but I, as the manager, liked more how it happened. They cleared the cross, a very aggressive counter-press from Daichi Kamala, and the ball falls on Adam's left foot.

"The easier pass would be back to Marc Guehi. We are always encouraging the players to play forward, and then one-touch pass to Yeremy, back into the dangerous area. It was great, and of course the finish was amazing. I think this was more or less the deciding factor."

