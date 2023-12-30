Wolves 3-0 Everton: Hosts make it three wins in a week as team pay tribute to Mario Lemina’s father

Wolves produced a convincing performance to beat an out-of-sorts Everton 3-0 at Molineux and make it three wins inside a week for Gary O’Neil’s side.

Max Kilman's first-half tap-in put Wolves ahead before further goals from Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson underlined their dominance after the interval. Sean Dyche's side were struggling by that point as they succumbed to a third consecutive defeat.

It is a different story for Wolves, whose players paid tribute to the absent Mario Lemina by holding up the shirt of the midfielder who was missing following the death of his father. A show of togetherness from a team now closer to the top four than the bottom three.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (6), Kilman (8), Dawson (8), Toti (7), Semedo (7), Doyle (7), Gomes (7), Ait-Nouri (7), Sarabia (8), Cunha (9), Hwang (8).



Subs: H.Bueno (n/a), Neto (n/a), Bellegarde (n/a), Doherty (n/a), Traore (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (6), Patterson (6), Mykolenko (6), Tarkowski (4), Keane (4), Branthwaite (6), Onana (6), Garner (6), Harrison (6), McNeil (6), Calvert-Lewin (5).



Subs: Gomes (6), Coleman (6), Beto (n/a), Danjuma (n/a).



Player of the match: Matheus Cunha.

How Wolves won it

The in-form Hee-Chan Hwang had a glorious opportunity to sign off for Asian Cup duty in style but was unable to get a shot off following a three-on-one counter-attack that was an indication of the difficulty Everton would go on to have containing Wolves' pace.

Hwang troubled James Tarkowski in the channel but the breakthrough came from the other flank. Cunha's right-wing cross was almost diverted past Jordan Pickford by his own defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, but Kilman was there to stab in from close range.

It was only a second Premier League goal for the Wolves captain - the previous one also coming at home to Everton - and he celebrated by holding aloft a Lemina shirt. It would not be its final appearance of the afternoon, his name also sung vociferously.

Team news Gary O’Neil made two changes. Craig Dawson was fit to take the place of Santi Bueno at the back. Mario Lemina was unavailable following the passing of his father. Tommy Doyle started.

Sean Dyche handed a start to Michael Keane, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the starting line-up in place of Beto. Andre Gomes dropped to the bench.

Once behind, Everton tried to respond but Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned the clearest opening when he dinked the ball over Jose Sa on the angle only to his effort drift wide of the far post. It was a warning to Wolves but their half-time lead was deserved.

Everton did start the second half with more purpose but the quality in the game came from Wolves. Patient build-up play led to Pablo Sarabia putting Hwang through down the right and his unselfish centre presented Cunha with a tap-in to double the advantage.

Dyche's side were in disarray thereafter, calamitous defending from Tarkowski and Michael Keane led to Hwang striking the post but Wolves did not have to wait long for a third. Cunha's cross was diverted beyond Pickford by the outstretched leg of Dawson.

Image: Craig Dawson celebrates scoring Wolves' third goal against Everton

McNeil did hit the post with a long-range strike but it was all Wolves as the home team turned on the tricks amid a party atmosphere. Joao Gomes almost finished a neat move. Cunha and Hwang combined again, the latter forcing a fine save from Pickford.

A cameo performance from Pedro Neto would have capped the perfect day for Wolves and he had chances - one skied, the other disallowed for offside. But it has been a stunning end to 2023 for O'Neil and his team. The opposite can be said for Dyche's Everton.

O'Neil's favourite game but thoughts with Lemina

"My favourite performance so far, I think," said O'Neil in the press conference afterwards. "As close to complete as we have had, especially after three games in six days."

Thoughts soon turned to Lemina, however.

"It gives a sense of reality. We are all here smiling but knowing that Mario is going through a real tough time. As soon as we came in, he was first in our thoughts.

"He has huge respect from the group. There is no way we are anywhere near 28 points without him. I just hope him and his family are doing as well as they can. I am 100 per cent serious when I say he has as long as he needs until he is ready to come back and help us."

Dyche calls for perspective after defeat

"They have turned into a good side and have worked hard to become one, especially at home. We have asked a lot of the players. The fixture list is unkind.

"We have just come off the back of a run of [lots of] games with injuries. We've come a long way since the second game of the season but we lacked that bit of fizz and energy to take the game on. We fell short with the physicality of the game.

"They played really well and exposed moments when we looked jaded. We've done it to others ourselves and they did it to us today."

Speaking in the press conference afterwards, Dyche added: "It is the first game we have looked away from what we do since Villa which was the second game of the season.

"It is a reminder that if you step away from your performance and they play well, that is what happens in the Premier League."

Wolves are next in action when travelling to Brentford in the FA Cup on January 5, before returning to league duty with a trip to Brighton on January 22; kick-off 7.45pm.

Everton take on Crystal Palace in their respective FA Cup third round tie on January 4, before hosting Aston Villa in the Premier League on January 14, live on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.