Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton. Premier League.

MolineuxAttendance30,271.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

  • H Hwang (21st minute)
  • R Martins Gomes (79th minute)

Everton 3

  • Beto (7th minute)
  • I Ndiaye (33rd minute)
  • K Dewsbury-Hall (55th minute)

Wolves 2-3 Everton: Jack Grealish with two more assists as Toffees hold on for deserved win at Molineux

Report and free match highlights as goals from Beto, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall lift Everton to fifth with a 3-2 win over Wolves; Hee-Chan Hwang and Rodrigo Gomes goals not enough for Molineux men as they remain without a point

Adam Bate

Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

Saturday 30 August 2025 17:19, UK

Jack Grealish embraces Everton manager David Moyes
Image: Jack Grealish embraces Everton manager David Moyes after the victory

Jack Grealish provided two more assists as Everton held on to beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux.

The recalled Beto put David Moyes' side in front early and though Hee-Chan Hwang levelled, Everton were ahead before the break when Iliman Ndiaye swept home from close range. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's superb strike made it three after the half-time.

Wolves made it a nervy finale with Rodrigo Gomes coming off the bench to pull a goal back and the same player came close to equalising in stoppage-time but it was not to be for Vitor Pereira's side, who have now lost three from three in the Premier League.

How they could do with the creativity of Grealish. He assisted the first goal, was instrumental in the second and then picked up his fourth assist in two Premier League starts for the third. The Everton fans chanted his name at the end, their team up to fifth.

Player ratings:

Wolves: Sa (6), S Bueno (5), Agbadou (5), Toti (5), Tchatchoua (6), J Gomes (7), Andre (6), H Bueno (6), Munetsi (6), Arias (6), Hwang (6).

Subs: Lopez (7), Bellegarde (6), R Gomes (7), Moller Wolfe (7), Kalajdzic (7).

Everton: Pickford (6), O’Brien (6), Keane (6), Tarkowski (6), Mylokenko (5), Gueye (7), Garner (7), Dewsbury-Hall (8), Ndiaye (7), Beto (7), Grealish (9).

Subs: Iroegbunam (6), Barry (6), Alcaraz (n/a), Coleman (n/a).

Player of the Match: Jack Grealish.

