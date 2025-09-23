 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton. Carabao Cup Round 3.

MolineuxAttendance18,758.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

  • M Munetsi (29th minute)
  • T Arokodare (87th minute)

Everton 0

    Latest Carabao Cup Odds

    Wolves 2-0 Everton: Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare goals take home side through in Carabao Cup

    Wolves are into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Everton at Molineux. Goals from Marshall Munetsi and a first for Tolu Arokodare brought some joy for the Premier League’s bottom club as David Moyes’ side are knocked out

    Adam Bate

    Comment and Analysis @ghostgoal

    Tuesday 23 September 2025 22:56, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights from Wolves against Everton in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

    Wolves shrugged off their poor Premier League form with a 2-0 win over Everton at Molineux in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

    Marshall Munetsi opened the scoring in the first half by slotting in the rebound after Mark Travers had parried Jhon Arias' wicked left-footed volley. Tolu Arokodare sealed the win late in the game with a deft chip over the goalkeeper to score his first goal for the club.

    Everton had tested Sam Johnstone early through Michael Keane's header but only really looked threatening after introducing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto at the break - and particularly once Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye came on just before the hour.

    But Wolves stood firm with Andre putting in a player of the match performance in midfield. It is five defeats from five for Vitor Pereira's side in the Premier League but now two wins from two against top-flight opposition in the Carabao Cup. Welcome relief.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Marshall Munetsi puts Wolves ahead against Everton in the Carabao Cup!

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Tolu Arokodare's cheeky chip sends Wolves to the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup!

    Player of the match: Andre

    Brazilian midfielder Andre might have been regarded as one of the first names on the Wolves team-sheet coming into the season but he has been surprisingly omitted twice already in the Premier League. Pereira will surely be reluctant to make that error again.

    He was the outstanding player on the pitch at Molineux on Tuesday evening, providing defensive protection and distributing the ball smartly. He left the field to a standing ovation and chants of his name late on. The supporters expect him to be a starter now.

    "He's important," agreed Pereira, when speaking after the game. "He is a very important player. Tactically, he is very consistent. He is intelligent. He knows how to play as a six. But it was not only Andre for me … The second half, we were there with the spirit."

    Also See:

    Wolves' back-four switch works

    "When we plan the squad, we plan to play with three defenders." Those were the words of the Wolves head coach in his press conference just 11 days prior this game. Two defeats since then have persuaded the Portuguese boss to switch to a back four.

    It remains to be seen whether Pereira will stick with the system in a Premier League game but it resulted in Wolves' first clean sheet of the season and for a team that has looked short of confidence that could give these players something to cling to.

    "When you are not getting results in the system," said Pereira in the press conference, "I'm here to find solutions and to put my players comfortable. It's not to please me, to please myself. It's to find solutions to get results. And it was a good experience."

    Team news headlines

    Jorgen Strand Larsen made his first Wolves start in a month, while Jhon Arias and Hee-Chan Hwang also came in.

    Everton dropped big hitters Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye to the bench as Tyler Dibling made his first start.

    Pereira: Happy to see smiles again

    Wolves boss Vitor Pereira:

    "The team showed, I think, the first half, maybe the best first half in this season. With personality, with quality, controlling the game, controlling the pace, creating problems.

    "And in the second half, the spirit of the team. Trying to defend well, to be compact, to create situations of counter-attack.

    "I'm happy for my players because I miss their smiles. I miss going into the dressing room and seeing their smile, and the smiles of the supporters."

    Moyes: Subs made a huge difference

    Everton boss David Moyes:

    David Moyes made seven changes to the Everton team, describing it afterwards as "an opportunity to show what they can do" - but that opportunity was not seized. Moyes acknowledged as much by noting the improvement when his stars came on.

    "Well they've got a level to get up to now, because we've seen the levels you saw in the second half, the performance levels, how much better it was.

    "The players who we introduced made a huge difference to the team. So we want everybody to play at that level. We didn't play at that level in the first half."

    When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

    The draw for the fourth round will take place live on Sky Sports on on September 24, following the conclusion of the third-round tie between Port Vale and Arsenal.

    Ties will be played during the week commencing October 27.

    What's next?

    SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
    SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

    Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

    Other Sports

    Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract