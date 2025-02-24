Wolves 1-2 Fulham: Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz score at start of each half for Marco Silva’s side

Fulham scored at the start of both halves to earn a 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux and get their push for Europe back on track.

Ryan Sessegnon was making his first Premier League start for Fulham since his return to his boyhood club in the summer and his first start in the competition for over two years. It took him 58 seconds to put the away side in front following a sweeping move.

Wolves, coming into the game having won three of their previous four in all competitions, responded well and had their equaliser before too long when Joao Gomes hammered the bouncing ball high into the Fulham net beyond Bernd Leno.

But Fulham caught the hosts cold again 64 seconds into the second half - the impressive Rodrigo Muniz latching onto Adama Traore's ball to finish deftly beyond Jose Sa. Wolves toiled in search of a second equaliser but could not build any momentum.

The victory keeps Marco Silva's side right in the hunt for Champions League qualification, moving Fulham within two points of Manchester City. Wolves miss the chance to move further away from the relegation zone and stay just five points clear.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (5), Doherty (5), Bueno (5), Toti (6), Semedo (6), Andre (7), J Gomes (7), Ait-Nouri (6), Bellegarde (6), Cunha (6), Munetsi (5).



Subs: Strand Larsen (6), Doyle (6), Sarabia (6).



Fulham: Leno (6), Castagne (6), Andersen (7), Diop (6), Cuenca (6), Berge (7), Lukic (6), Traore (7), Pereira (6), Sessegnon (7), Muniz (8).



Subs: Iwobi (7), Willian (6), Jimenez (6), Robinson (6), Bassey (6).



Player of the Match: Rodrigo Muniz

Team news: Vitor Pereira named an unchanged Wolves team following the win away to Bournemouth so Marshall Munetsi continued to fill in as a centre-forward.

Fulham boss Marco Silva changed five after the defeat to Crystal Palace with Issa Diop, Jorge Cuenca, Andreas Pereira, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz all coming in.

Silva changes pay off | Wolves tire

After losing at home to Crystal Palace, Silva made five changes to his Fulham team and that raised some eyebrows before kick-off given that Antonee Robinson was omitted from the starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League this season.

But it paid off instantly. Muniz, too strong for Santiago Bueno all evening, found Andreas Pereira and a third player brought into the team, Sessegnon, was just about onside to score. The changes brought energy to Fulham, Muniz getting a goal of his own later.

Historic win for Fulham This was Fulham's first Premier League win over Wolves at Molineux.

The fact that Vitor Pereira opted to name an unchanged team was also a factor in how the game played out, Matheus Cunha fading badly in the second half. Wolves looked tired and out of ideas long before the end, failing to force Leno into a save after the interval.

If Silva can continue to rotate his squad this effectively for the remainder of the season do not discount them. It is a congested top half of the Premier League table with Nottingham Forest only five points ahead of Fulham as it stands. A big few months ahead.

Story of the match in stats...