Wolves 2-4 Leeds: Javi Gracia’s team out of Premier League relegation zone with win at Molineux

Leeds moved out of the Premier League relegation zone thanks to a thrilling 4-2 win against Wolves at Molineux.

Jack Harrison put Javi Gracia's side ahead after six minutes and when Luke Ayling and substitute Rasmus Kristensen - seconds after coming on - extended the lead in the second half, the points looked to be secure.

But a Wolves comeback followed with a stunning goal from Jonny and a deflected effort from Matheus Cunha putting the game back in the balance. Jonny's subsequent red card halted the home side's momentum and Rodrigo's goal finally sealed it.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (5), Semedo (4), Dawson (5), Kilman (5), Jonny (5), Neves (7), Lemina (6), Gomes (6), Neto (6), Jimenez (5), Podence (5).



Subs: Collins (4), Sarabia (6), Traore (7), Cunha (7), Moutinho (5).



Leeds: Meslier (7), Ayling (8), Wober (7), Koch (6), Firpo (6), Roca (7), McKennie (6), Gnonto (8), Aaronson (7), Harrison (8), Bamford (6).



Subs: Kristensen (7), Rodrigo (7), Summerville (7), Struijk (6).



Player of the match: Jack Harrison

After Leeds started the day in the relegation zone, Gracia's team are now up to 14th in the Premier League table - just one place and one point behind Julen Lopetegui's Wolves. And it is Wolves who will be the more nervous after this showing, a second straight defeat that leaves them only three points clear of the relegation zone.

VAR controversy late on

The latter stages of the game were disjointed following a series of VAR reviews, the first leading to Jonny's red card after the player had initially been given a yellow card by referee Michael Salisbury.

The second was more controversial as Salisbury had been instructed by the VAR to check for a foul on Adama Traore in the build-up to Rodrigo's goal. Marc Roca pulled the winger's shirt but the referee appeared to decide it was not significant enough to disallow the goal.

It sparked scenes of anger and frustration among those on the Wolves bench with Matheus Nunes receiving a red card despite not featuring in the game.

Team news Julen Lopetegui made two changes to the Wolves team that lost at Newcastle as Joao Gomes came in for his full debut. The other change was one that the coach made at half-time at St James’ Park with Pedro Neto in for Adama Traore.



Leeds also made two changes. One of them was enforced with Weston McKennie replacing Tyler Adams in midfield. The other switch from the draw with Brighton saw Wilfried Gnonto return to the starting line-up ahead of Crysencio Summerville.

How Leeds won it

Wilfried Gnonto was the brightest player on the pitch in the early stages, tormenting the defenders on the left flank. His cut back was just asking to be fired into the net and Harrison did just that, beating Jose Sa with a high shot away to the goalkeeper's left.

Cunha's second-half goal ended a streak of over a year since a striker scored a Premier League goal for Wolves but they were wasteful once more. Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo all spurned good chances before the break.

They were punished for that early in the second half when Luke Ayling found space at the far post to nod in Roca's right-wing corner. When Kristensen came on to promptly dispossess Jonny and slot into the corner of the net, it should have put Leeds in total control.

The game just never felt like that and Wolves' comeback was not a huge surprise, even if the nature of the goals was dramatic. Illan Meslier came out of his box to sweep up but then saw the ball deposited back over his head from long range by Jonny.

Cunha's deflected shot then wrong-footed Meslier and Wolves looked in good shape to get something from the game with Molineux rocking. Jonny's red card changed that, a studs-up foul on Ayling after he lost control of the ball.

It was a mess after that with the temperature up on the pitch and on the benches. But in the aftermath, though Wolves were blaming the referee, they will reflect on their own sloppiness. For Leeds, it feels like a huge day in their season.

Jonny's eventful afternoon in stats

Wolves' Jonny scored from 41 yards against Leeds, the furthest distance a player has scored from in the Premier League since Wayne Rooney's 58-yard strike for Everton against West Ham in November 2017.

Jonny also became the first Wolves player to both score and be sent off in a Premier League game and the first in any league game for the Wanderers since Chris Iwelumo against Preston in September 2008.

FPL stats - Wolves vs Leeds Goals: Harrison, Ayling, Kristensen, Jonny, Cunha, Rodrigo

Assists: Gnonto, Roca, Summerville

Bonus points: Cunha (3), Harrison (2), Kristensen (1)

Wolves are back in action after the international break with an away game against Nottingham Forest on April 1, while Leeds face a testing trip to leaders Arsenal on the same afternoon.