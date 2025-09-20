Wolves 1-3 Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all score first Whites goals to leave Vitor Pereira's side rooted to bottom

Three Leeds summer signings scored vital first goals for the club as Daniel Farke's side came from behind to win 3-1 at Wolves, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points.

After three games without a win or a goal, Farke's team got off to the worst possible start as Ladislav Krejci opened the scoring for Wolves on his first Molineux appearance after being fed by Fer Lopez in the box.

But that goal came against the run of play, with Leeds eventually getting their reward with three goals in 15 minutes to end the first half.

First, Dominic Calvert-Lewin got off the mark in Leeds colours as he headed Jayden Bogle's cross past Jose Sa for his first Premier League goal since January.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin got up highest to head Leeds level at Wolves

The forward then had a big role in Leeds' second as he won a free-kick on the edge of the area and Anton Stach thwacked the set-piece into Sa's top corner from nearly 30 yards out, for his first goal for the Whites.

Stach then set up the third as he intercepted Emmanuel Agbadou's clumsy pass out to feed the exciting Noah Okafor, who finished into the far corner.

Boos rang around Molineux at half-time and Vitor Pereira - who signed a new three-year deal this week - made three substitutions to respond to the three goals, which included Jorgen Strand Larsen in his return from injury.

Image: Anton Stach scored the pick of the goals with a stunning free-kick

But Wolves were only met with a strong Leeds defensive wall, with Karl Darlow making two strong second-half saves to deny substitute Marshall Munetsi, as well as another to stop Yerson Mosquera from pulling one back.

For Wolves, they have become just the sixth team to lose all five of their opening Premier League games of the season. Out of the other five, three have gone down as the 20th-placed team, while two have stayed up. Which group will they sit in?

In pictures: Stach's stunning free-kick

