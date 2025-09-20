Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United. Premier League.
Molineux.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
- L Krejci (8th minute)
Leeds United 3
- D Calvert-Lewin (31st minute)
- A Stach (39th minute)
- N Okafor (45th minute)
Wolves 1-3 Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all score first Whites goals to leave Vitor Pereira's side rooted to bottom
Match report and free match highlights as Leeds beat Wolves 3-1 after coming from behind to win; Wolves took the lead through Ladislav Krejci's early strike but three summer signings struck; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all got their first goals in the first half
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:01, UK
Three Leeds summer signings scored vital first goals for the club as Daniel Farke's side came from behind to win 3-1 at Wolves, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table on zero points.
After three games without a win or a goal, Farke's team got off to the worst possible start as Ladislav Krejci opened the scoring for Wolves on his first Molineux appearance after being fed by Fer Lopez in the box.
But that goal came against the run of play, with Leeds eventually getting their reward with three goals in 15 minutes to end the first half.
First, Dominic Calvert-Lewin got off the mark in Leeds colours as he headed Jayden Bogle's cross past Jose Sa for his first Premier League goal since January.
The forward then had a big role in Leeds' second as he won a free-kick on the edge of the area and Anton Stach thwacked the set-piece into Sa's top corner from nearly 30 yards out, for his first goal for the Whites.
Stach then set up the third as he intercepted Emmanuel Agbadou's clumsy pass out to feed the exciting Noah Okafor, who finished into the far corner.
Boos rang around Molineux at half-time and Vitor Pereira - who signed a new three-year deal this week - made three substitutions to respond to the three goals, which included Jorgen Strand Larsen in his return from injury.
But Wolves were only met with a strong Leeds defensive wall, with Karl Darlow making two strong second-half saves to deny substitute Marshall Munetsi, as well as another to stop Yerson Mosquera from pulling one back.
For Wolves, they have become just the sixth team to lose all five of their opening Premier League games of the season. Out of the other five, three have gone down as the 20th-placed team, while two have stayed up. Which group will they sit in?
In pictures: Stach's stunning free-kick
More to follow.