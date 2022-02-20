Wolves 2-1 Leicester: Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence boost Bruno Lage's Wanderers' top-four hopes

Wolves kept themselves in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Leicester at Molineux on Super Sunday.

The victory propelled Wolves above Tottenham in the table and six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Bruno Lage's men took a ninth-minute lead thanks to Ruben Neves' strike, and hit back to take all three points through Daniel Podence after Ademola Lookman had levelled for the Foxes.

Leicester - who have not won a Premier League game since beating Liverpool 1-0 on December 28 - were put under the cosh early on, with the hosts looking to attack in wide areas, and went behind with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

A cross from the left-hand side caused panic in the box, with Raul Jimenez able to hold the ball up and pull it back to Neves, who found the net with a sweetly struck first time shot from the edge of the area.

Despite looking shaky from defensive set-pieces, the Foxes responded reasonably well and tested Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa with fierce drives from Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, but shortly before the break, they pulled level.

Marc Albrighton ran on to Tielemans' gorgeous defence-splitting pass and pulled the ball across the box for Ademola Lookman, who prodded in. It was just the second goal Wolves had conceded from open play in 13 league games.

The timing of the equaliser spurred Leicester on after the break and they took control, forcing Sa into a couple more saves, before Tielemans once again lifted a shot over the target.

But against the run of play, Wolves soon had the lead once more. Podence collected a square ball on the edge of the area, set himself and fired a low shot out of Kasper Schmeichel's reach and into the bottom left corner.

The VAR Stuart Atwell reviewed the goal, with two Wolves players standing in offside positions. But he ruled that neither had interfered with play and confirmed the goal.

Team news Bruno Lage made just one alteration to his Wolves side following last weekend's 2-0 victory over Tottenham, with Luke Cundle dropping to the bench to make way for Joao Moutinho, who returned after a two-game absence.

Meanwhile, following the 4-1 midweek Europa Conference League victory over Randers, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers brought in Ricardo Pereira and Luke Thomas, with Jannik Vestergaard on the bench and Harvey Barnes not included in the squad.

Brendan Rodgers introduced James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in the closing stages in order to try and force what would have been a welcome equaliser, but Leicester could not find it.

Man of the match - Daniel Podence

Neves the long-range specialist

Wolves scored two goals from outside the box in a single Premier League game for the first time, in what was their 290th match in the competition.

Six of Wolves' 23 Premier League goals this season have come from outside the box (26%), a higher share than any other side.

13 of Ruben Neves' 20 league goals for Wolves have been scored from outside the box, including each of his last three in the Premier League. Indeed, Neves has scored seven Premier League goals from outside the box, three more than any other Wolves player.

Lage targets improvement despite win; coy on top-four chances

Wolves' Bruno Lage told Sky Sports: "The three points are the most important thing in the game. [We have] played 24 games and [have] 40 points, so it's good for us. But, about the game, I didn't like it. I think we could do better, especially with the way we started the game very well, dominating with the ball. Our first goal, I think, is amazing. That's the thing, we need to continue to work hard, every time I say that, because we suffered a little bit because we needed to control the game with the ball.

"In some periods, we didn't have the ball, that's why we gave confidence to Leicester. They have a strong team, they played with a lot of midfielders, they started well and we didn't press the way we should press, they play with men between the lines - they had the game under control for more time than us.

"We have the potential to work. That is a good example of what I want, that's why I'm happy with the three points and not so happy with the performance. The boys ran, the boys fought, they have a strong spirit as a team. But I want more. I want to have more control of the game, even when we press and even with the ball. We need to be more solid. Sometimes we are, but today we missed one or two things and those are the things when you look, you can see. Those are the things I want to see every game."

'The winless run should have been over by now'

Leicester's Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports: "Sometimes after you lose a game there's obviously disappointment and frustration, but I was very enthused by the team today. I thought lots of our play was really, really good. We're started to see in a number of the last games the bits of our Leicester returning back to our levels of play and creativity. It is just disappointing. They had what? Two shots?

"There was a bit of pressure around set-pieces, which we expected, but apart from that, they had two shots from outside the box and got two goals. I was so proud of the team in relation to the performance and that's what's going to allow us to get back to the level that we have been at for a few years.

"If you look at the winless run, that should have been over. In the Tottenham game, we were 2-1 up with 30 seconds left - you can't lose that. These are all things that you have to do - and especially with a really young group of players. If you lose, you go away and learn and you look to win the next game. Keeping that performance level up is important, that intensity, that collective pressure and then, eventually, they will get the wins."

Wolves travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday February 24 at 7.45pm. Meanwhile, Leicester travel to Randers in the Europa Conference League at 5.45pm on the same night.