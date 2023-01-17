Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Harvey Elliott decides FA Cup third-round replay as Jurgen Klopp's side set up Brighton tie

Harvey Elliott's early strike from distance gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay at Molineux to set up a tie against Brighton in the next round.

It was Brighton who beat Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League on Saturday but a much-changed Liverpool line-up ended a run of three games without a win in all competitions. Wolves pushed hard in the second half but could not find an equaliser this time.

The first tie at Anfield had been controversial. In that game, Wolves had a potential late winner disallowed for offside that could not be checked by VAR because of a missing camera angle and this contest began in similarly strange circumstances with a power cut.

Adama Traore was about to send a cross into the box when the lights went out. It was not long after the restart that the ridiculous made way for the sublime, Elliott's rasping long-range strike catching out the backtracking Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (4), Lembikisa (5), Collins (6), Toti (6), Jonny (6), Hodge (5), Neves (8), Moutinho (6), Traore (7), Jimenez (6), Ait-Nouri (6).



Subs: Nunes (7), Semedo (7), Podence (6), Cunha (7).



Liverpool: Kelleher (7), Milner (7), Gomez (7), Konate (7), Tsimikas (7), Bajcetic (7), Thiago (8), Keita (6), Elliott (8), Carvalho (7), Gakpo (6).



Subs: Salah (6), Jones (6), Phillips (6), Doek (6), Fabinho (6).



Player of the match: Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool played with greater fluency in the first half and came close to a second only for the flag to go up after Fabio Carvalho put the ball in the net. Although Raul Jimenez had a close-range header deflected over late on, the visitors did not need the second.

A rematch with Brighton now looms.

Image: Elliott celebrates after scoring the winner for Liverpool

Klopp relishes winning feeling

"It feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning and playing well," Klopp told the BBC. "We had to fight hard at the end, which we controlled for long periods. It is great and the reaction we wanted to see.

"It was good from Harvey Elliott, especially after an early knock to the ankle. He fought through and the goal was exceptional. I had a few man-of-the-match performances today. We played a really good first half, had good periods in the second and in the end it was just passion to block the shots. A cup game, great.

"It is my job to help the boys and find the formation where they feel good from the start. Stefan Bajcetic and the whole midfield was really compact so it was difficult for Wolves to find the key players like Joao Moutinho. I liked the game a lot."

Team news Wolves made two changes to the team that drew at Anfield first time around with first-choice goalkeeper Jose Sa coming in alongside the experienced Joao Moutinho.



Only Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Cody Gakpo retained their places for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp dropped regulars including Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson to the bench.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Preston vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Ipswich vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Reading

Luton vs Grimsby

Derby vs West Ham

Stoke vs Stevenage

Blackburn vs Birmingham

Walsall vs Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Bristol City or Swansea vs West Brom

Brighton vs Liverpool

Fulham vs Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds

What's next?

Victory sees Liverpool set up a fourth-round clash at Brighton on Sunday January 29; kick-off 1.30pm.

Before that for Liverpool is a clash against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday January 22; kick-off 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Wolves travel to Manchester City, also on Saturday January 22; kick-off 3pm.