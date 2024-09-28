Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah's penalty takes Arne Slot's side to the top of the Premier League table

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux.

Ibrahima Konate's header was cancelled out by Rayan Ait-Nouri's equaliser but Mohamed Salah's penalty swiftly restored the lead for Arne Slot's side and they saw it home to take advantage of Manchester City's slip against Newcastle earlier in the day.

A fifth defeat in six means Gary O'Neil's Wolves remain bottom of the table on one point despite their spirited efforts. But excitement will be building following a fifth win in six games for Liverpool under their new manager. It is the Reds leading the way now.

Player ratings: Wolves: Johnstone (6), Semedo (5), Bueno (6), Toti (6), Ait-Nouri (7), Andre (7), J Gomes (6), Lemina (6), Bellegarde (5), Larsen (6), Cunha (6).



Subs: Forbs (7), Hwang (6), Doyle (6).



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (6), Konate (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7), Gravenberch (7), Mac Allister (6), Szoboszlai (6), Salah (6), Jota (7), Diaz (6).



Subs: Jones (6), Gakpo (6), Gomez (n/a).



Player of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch.

Wolves began brightly, surprisingly dominating possession in the early stages as they appeared to make good on Slot's pre-match claim that they are a better team than their position suggests but as the first half wore on, the superior quality began to tell.

Dominik Szoboszlai was denied from point-blank range by Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone but Liverpool did not have to wait long for the opener - Diogo Jota, restored to the side with Darwin Nunez ill and up against his former club, crossing for Konate.

Salah should have doubled Liverpool's advantage early in the second half when he latched onto Mario Lemina's loose pass only to fire wide with the goal gaping. It threatened to be costly when Ait-Nouri equalised on the break but parity was brief.

Nelson Semedo was caught the wrong side of Jota and the referee promptly pointed to the penalty spot, Salah taking the wind out of Wolves' sails by converting coolly. The game remained in the balance but Liverpool took the points to move top. Wolves stay bottom.

Player of the match: Ryan Gravenberch

He might be the nominal holding midfielder in Liverpool's line-up but that does not do justice to what Ryan Gravenberch has brought to the side so far this season. His powerful running adds a dynamism in that position, flourishing under Slot.

As well as making more tackles than any other Liverpool player, Gravenberch completed 92 per cent of his 62 passes. Rested completely for the midweek win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup, his growing importance to this team is now obvious.

"He is very comfortable on the ball," Slot told Sky Sports afterwards. "With him and [Alexis] Mac Allister, that helps if you want to have the ball. The two of them can run as well. He is doing a good job without the ball and that surprised me, because I know him from the Dutch league. Jurgen [Klopp] did a really good job."

Team news: Wolves changed both centre-backs with Yerson Mosquera injured and Craig Dawson ill. In came Santi Bueno and Toti Gomes.

Darwin Nunez missed out on the Liverpool squad through illness as Diogo Jota returned to the starting line-up.

Slot: We have a lot to prove

Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaking to Sky Sports:

"For the long term you have to look at the performance. I don't think we started well but you have to give credit to Wolves.

"They overloaded our right side a lot with many players. That's why it was difficult at the start but second half we came out much better. The energy and intensity was much higher than the first 15 minutes.

"I saw the first goal and what stands out is the patience we have. In general we were much more patient."

On Liverpool's title chances this season...

"Pre-season helped. The players started to believe. We have a lot to prove when we come across the top sides. It's good that we are where we are at the moment.

"I always try to be realistic, Jurgen's work has been fantastic. We have to prove we can do it in the Champions League and Premier League."

O'Neil: We got carried away

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil speaking to Sky Sports:

"The lads gave everything and we had a right go. We lost control and went off the game-plan when we scored - caught in the emotion of equalising and we got badly punished.

"It's another game against tough opposition where we were us - we gave the best version of ourselves.

"Gutted for the lads as they deserved something over the last few weeks against tough opposition, but there's loads of stuff I love.

"You don't want to keep it frantic and open against Liverpool. We got carried away and opened the game up too much, but apart from that there were loads of good bits.

"Tough to take which nobody wants, but if we keep pushing and scrapping and giving everything like we are, we are going to cause some teams problems this year. Everyone inside the changing room is giving everything and doing the best they can."

Patience needed at Wolves?

Wolves always knew this was a daunting start, facing five of last season's top seven in their opening half a dozen games. The only other fixture was at Nottingham Forest where they picked up their solitary point so far. It is the context behind their poor form.

The home support still chanted O'Neil's name during their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool under the lights at Molineux but some are restless, frustrated by the absence of a replacement for Max Kilman and feeling that the club is going in the wrong direction.

Key for O'Neil will be ensuring his players see it differently. Even in this run of one point from a potential 18, there have been signs of quality. Wolves' hardworking midfield is impressive, while in Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha they have entertainers too.

If they stick together, more winnable games will come and they are far from cut adrift. If the negativity begins to take hold then it could go very differently. The problem for O'Neil is that it could get worse before it gets better. Next up at Molineux? Manchester City.

