Wolves 2-1 Luton Town: Damaging defeat for Hatters in their fight for Premier League survival

Luton suffered a damaging defeat in their battle for survival with a 2-1 loss at Wolves that leaves them in a precarious spot with just three games to go.

Rob Edwards' team had a chance to leapfrog Nottingham Forest with a victory but fell behind on 39 minutes when Hee-Chan Hwang sent a low strike into the far corner. The goal came just 19 seconds after Luton striker Carlton Morris headed straight at Jose Sa up the other end in what was Luton's best chance of the half.

Wolves took control of the game following the goal and doubled their lead after the break when Toti Gomes produced a clinical diving header to finish off a short corner routine. Morris did make the game interesting with 10 minutes to go but Luton were toothless in the final third, creating just a total of 0.42 worth of expected goals as Wolves held on comfortably.

Image: Carlton Morris pulls a goal back for Luton at Wolves

The result leaves Luton still in the drop zone, one point behind Nottingham Forest, who play Manchester City, live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves move up to 10th having ended their six-match winless run in the league.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (7), Semedo (7), Doherty (7), Kilman (8), Toti (8), Ait-Nouri (7), Lemina (7), Gomes (7), Traore (7), Cunha (7), Hwang (7)



Subs: Sarabia (7), H.Bueno (6)



Luton: Kaminski (6), Osho (6), Burke (6), Mengi (6), Hashioka (5), Barkley (6), Chong (6), Lokonga (6), Doughty (6), Clark (6), Morris (7)



Subs: Adebayo (6), Woodrow (6), Berry (6), Odeminya (6)



Player of the Match: Max Kilman

How Luton slipped closer to the drop…

Luton were last seen getting spanked 5-1 by Brentford and Edwards had promised a response would be seen by his side. Ross Barkley set the tone early on with a curling shot from just outside the area, bringing a diving stop out of Sa in the sixth minute.

Wolves registered their first attempt as Hwang latched on to a through ball and had a low strike saved by Thomas Kaminski.

Morris' moment came on 39 minutes but he could only head straight at Sa from 10 yards out.

From Sa's kick downfield seconds later, the ball was picked up by Matheus Cunha and he fed Hwang, who cut inside Teden Mengi to send a shot, via a deflection, past Kaminski. It was his first goal since returning from the Asia Cup.

Image: Hee-Chan Hwang gives Wolves a first-half lead against Luton

Image: Hwang celebrates his goal with Boubacar Traore

The momentum was now with Wolves, who did not take long to punish Luton further.

A corner saw the ball worked from Joao Gomes to Rayan Ait-Nouri and on to Mario Lemina, whose cross to the back post was nodded home by the diving Toti.

Wolves were now running riot on the counter attack with Luton trying to take more risks, but Nelson Semedo was denied by Kaminski after a great run and Ait-Nouri also went close following a mazy run into the box.

Luton looked down and out of ideas but suddenly they had a goal back in the 80th minute when Reece Burke's header towards Morris was volleyed in by the striker.

Luke Berry saw a shot held by Sa in stoppage time but Luton could give no more. They are running out of games.

Edwards: We kept going, kept pushing

Luton boss Rob Edwards: "Incredibly frustrated how we conceded the two goals, really disappointed to lose the game of course, but what I saw was some of the things I've been asking for throughout the week. I saw elements of a good performance against a good Wolves team.

"We didn't go away, we kept going, we kept pushing. In terms of an away performance and especially how we were last week, there's a lot of good stuff there to take into the final three games.

"We don't know what we're going to need but the big message from me is 'we're in this fight'. We've seen a team that are committed there."

Asked if he thought the level of performance was good enough to keep Luton up, Edwards - whose side face Everton and Fulham at home either side of a trip to West Ham in their remaining games - said: "It's not won us a game today, so no. But what I saw is a team that is committed and tried to do the right things.

"We clearly made some mistakes - the free header in the box (Toti's goal) is the biggest one and we've said the same kind of things a lot this season where we've been close but come away with nothing ultimately.

"But I've seen enough over the course of this season and especially with some of the players, Eli (Adebayo, who made a return from injury off the bench) coming back as well, that we can cause teams problems, especially at home.

"I believe, if that's the question you're asking me, that we can and the players do as well because if they didn't they would have shown that in the performance at 2-0 down. There's enough there, we've got enough there."

O'Neil: 2-1 doesn't do our dominance justice

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was pleased with his side's much-improved performance

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil: "Pleased with the win and the performance really, apart from the fact we didn't kill it off - 2-1 probably doesn't do the game justice.

"We were very comfortable at 2-0 and had big chances to make it three and four and didn't take them.

"So, small criticism about could we be more ruthless? But I thought there was some excellent stuff in there.

"Very good performance from the players to bounce back from Wednesday."

Analysis: Kilman's reliability and class shines through

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"During a season where injuries have decimated teams, having a key player that keeps himself fit, firing and available is a huge advantage. Wolves have that with Max Kilman. He has now started 72 of Wolves' last 73 Premier League games and he remains the only player at the club to play every minute of this season. You can set your clock by him.

"Until recently, Kilman had been best known for the quirky tale that he is the first England futsal international to play in the Premier League. That isn't the narrative any more. He's known as one of the best defenders in the Premier League - his performance against Luton showcased that. He was a tower of strength at the heart of the Wolves defence, organising his troops and producing some excellent defensive work when Luton turned the heat up. Kilman is one of the best around."

Opta stats: Luton winless run goes on

Luton have won just one of their last 14 games in the Premier League (D3 L10). In fact, since the start of this run in February, no side has won fewer games in the top four tiers (Rotherham and Sheffield United also one).

Wolves have scored 48 goals across 35 Premier League games this term, with the Wanderers last managing more at this stage of a top-flight season in 1972-73 (53 goals after 35 games).

Matheus Cunha has been directly involved in 18 goals across 29 games in the Premier League this season (11 goals, 7 assists) - only Raúl Jiménez has managed more involvements in a single campaign for Wolves in the competition (23 in 2019-20 and 20 in 2018-19).

Wolves' Hwang Hee-Chan has scored 10 goals in his last 23 Premier League appearances, more than he managed across his first 60 games in the competition for the Wanderers (9).

Carlton Morris has reached double figures for goals for the second consecutive league campaign, after only managing to do so once across his first six seasons in the top four tiers.

