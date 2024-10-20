Wolves 1-2 Man City: John Stones heads in stoppage-time winner to move City top and send Wolves bottom

John Stones scored Man City’s dramatic winner in stoppage time at Molineux as their 2-1 victory at Wolves sent them top of the Premier League table.

Jorgen Strand Larsen had opened the scoring for Gary O'Neil side and though Josko Gvardiol levelled it up before the break, struggling Wolves defended doggedly and looked to have held out until Stones' headed in a corner in the 95th minute of the match.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was allowed after a VAR check when it was deemed that Bernardo Silva was not interfering with Jose Sa's view. The win extends City's unbeaten run to 31 games, moves them top and sends Wolves bottom.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Stones' controversial winner stood after an VAR review to send Manchester City top

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (8), Semedo (8), Bueno (7), Dawson (7), Toti (7), Ait-Nouri (7), Andre (7), Lemina (7), J Gomes (7), Cunha (7), Larsen (7).



Subs: Doyle (6), Forbs (6), Bellegarde (n/a), Guedes (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (6), Lewis (6), Stones (7), Dias (6), Gvardiol (7), Kovacic (6), Gundogan (6), Bernardo (7), Savinho (5), Doku (6), Haaland (5).



Subs: Foden (7), Grealish (7), Nunes (n/a).



Player of the Match: Jose Sa.

How it played out at Molineux

Wolves' poor form could have had them fearing the worst against the Premier League champions but they were given the boost of an early goal, a sweeping move down the right seeing Nelson Semedo's low cross find Strand Larsen free to slot in at the far post.

Semedo had the chance to make it two from a similar counter-attack soon after but was denied by Ederson and it was a impressive rearguard thereafter with City utterly dominating possession. It took something quite special from Gvardiol to find a way past Jose Sa.

Image: Jorgen Strand Larsen is mobbed after giving Wolves an early lead against Man City

The stand-in goalkeeper got his hand to it but could not keep out the right-footed shot that was bound for the top corner. Sa still impressed, producing fine stops from Bernardo and Savinho to ensure that Wolves were able to go in level at the interval.

Team news: Wolves made two changes to the team that conceded five at Brentford with Jose Sa replacing Sam Johnstone in goal and Santi Bueno coming in.

Manchester City made three changes to the side that beat Fulham with John Stones, Jeremy Doku and Savinho also introduced to the line-up.

City pushed and probed in the second half, introducing Phil Foden and Jack Grealish to provide a different wing threat, but Erling Haaland was kept remarkably quiet. Wolves were so close to seeing out before the late drama - Stones heading in to stun Molineux.

The home crowd were furious with the decision, particularly given the on-field call of offside. Wolves were applauded off for their efforts, City celebrated wildly. After Arsenal's slip, this bolsters the view that even when off sorts, City are the team to beat.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

O'Neil: I am trying to remain calm

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil speaking to Sky Sports:

"I am trying to remain calm. I have been involved in a few of those and not had many go in our favour so was expecting that outcome.

"There is some grey area that can go either way and once it was like that I wasn't confident it would go our way."

In the press conference after the game, Pep Guardiola said:

"Well, at the moment the linesman raises the flag, the first instance, the corner can't be offside. From John, Sa is watching perfectly the action, so well given."

Guardiola: It was an excellent performance

"Today, what happened, the flavour of winning this way is so nice," said Guardiola.

City were made to work hard with Wolves defending so deep, denying Haaland space. "With [Santi] Bueno, with [Craig] Dawson, with Toti [Gomes], three players with Haaland, in front of him within two metres, the space doesn't exist. But we were patient.

"Please don't judge what the opponents do, it is up to us to break it down. Tottenham play a certain way and that is fine, Wolves play a certain way and it is fine."

Guardiola praised the patience of his players in continuing to probe, getting their reward for it in the end. "That is why the opinion I have is that it was an excellent performance. Today, we were close to drawing and in the end we were lucky to win."

Is there subconscious bias against smaller sides?

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil speaking in the press conference:

"There's no chance that people are purposely against Wolves. I mean, if we ever get to a place there, then the whole game's in a real bad place.

"So, there's no chance that people are doing things against Wolves on purpose, let's be clear. But is there something in the subconscious around decision-making, or without even knowing it, are you more likely to give it to Manchester City than Wolves?

"Because, obviously, my focus and my senses are heightened when we're facing Man City and Pep and Haaland.

"Are the officials the same when it's Haaland and when it's Manchester City? Is there something in there that they've not [done] on purpose that influences decision-making? I've spoken to them about this as well.

"They obviously guarantee me there isn't. But they are human. They are human.

"And Manchester City scoring a last-minute winner is a big thing. It's like a bigger thing than Wolves scoring a last-minute goal against West Ham. So, maybe there's something subconsciously that means that you are less likely to get them.

Image: John Stones scores a last-gasp winner for Man CIty at Wolves

"I can categorically tell you that they definitely don't mean to. They are 100 per cent honest and they're doing their job the best they can.

"I just know that from a human point of view, it's tough. It's tough. I feel different playing against Man City to how I do playing somebody else in, you know, the Carabao Cup in the first round.

"It's a different feeling. And I'm sure they feel the same. The bigger the game, I'm sure they feel it.

"You know, they're human. And I don't know if I might be miles off, but it just feels like there could be.

"If I had to upset someone in a street and there was a little guy and a big guy, I'd upset the little guy. Nothing against little guys, but you know what I mean? Like, there is something in there and they definitely don't do it on purpose.

"I know they're 100 per cent honest and they're doing the best job they can and I respect them fully. But maybe, maybe there's something that just edges in in that direction when it's really tight."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?