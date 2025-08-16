Wolves 0-4 Man City: Tijjani Reijnders scores and assists in opening-day win for Pep Guardiola's side at Molineux

Tijjani Reijnders starred and Rayan Cherki scored a beauty as the debutants helped Man City make a winning start to the Premier League season, beating Wolves 4-0 at Molineux.

Dutchman Reijnders was crowned Serie A midfielder of the year before joining City in a £46.3m switch from AC Milan this summer and immediately demonstrated his class on his first Premier League appearance, as Pep Guardiola's side showed they are up for the title fight.

Erling Haaland taps home Rico Lewis' cross into an empty net to give Manchester City lead at Wolves!

There was neat footwork from Reijnders before a wonderful, lofted pass for Rico Lewis to tee up Erling Haaland for a simple opener on 34 minutes. He then followed that up moments later with a brilliant finish himself, arrowing the ball into the far corner with a first-time shot with his weaker left foot.

Tijjani Reijnders opens his Premier League account for Manchester City at Wolves!

Reijnders wasn't done there, recording an assist in the second half when a crisp finish by Haaland put City out of sight.

Erling Haaland steers home Tijjani Reijnders through ball to score Man City's third at Wolves!

If City are entering a new post-Kevin De Bruyne era, 27-year-old Reijnders looks like he could now be the talisman in the middle. "They've got a new hero," said Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp.

Rayan Cherki fires from 20 yards to score Man City's fourth at Wolves

They may have another one in Cherki, too. The No 10 - a £34m buy from Lyon - fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with nine minutes to play to wrap up the win and send out a warning message to City's title rivals.

Haaland makes another fast start Erling Haaland scored against Wolves, meaning he has now scored in his opening Premier League fixture in all four of the seasons he's played in the competition.

Redknapp: Classy performance from Reijnders

Image: Tijjani Reijnders produced a player of the match performance on his Man City debut vs Wolves

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It was a classy performance [from Reijnders]. When you bring in new players, you want them to start well to endear themselves to the fans.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (5), Doherty (5), Agbadou (6), Toti (5), Hoever (5), J. Gomes (6), Andre (6), Wolfe (5), Bellegarde (5), Munetsi (6), Larsen (6).



Subs: Bueno (6), Arias (6), R. Gomes (6), Lopez (6), Hwang (6)



Man City: Trafford (7), Lewis (7), Stones (8), Dias (7), Ait-Nouri (7), Gonzalez (7), Reijnders (8), Bernardo Silva (8), Bobb (7), Doku (6), Haaland (7).



Subs: Marmoush (6), Nunes (6), O’Reilly (6), Khusanov (6), Cherki (8).



Player of the Match: Tijjani Reijnders (Man City)

"There will be plenty of them thinking, 'I want a number 10 shirt', or 'I'm going to buy a Reijnders shirt now', because they are going to be the new heroes.

"There have been so many amazing midfield players at that club, like David Silva, like Kevin De Bruyne, but time moves on. Can you do the right recruitment and bring in the right players?

"It's early but [Reijnders and Cherki] have got used to the Premier League very quickly."

Team news: Ederson missing for Man City David Moller Wolfe made his Wolves debut, with fellow new signings Fer Lopez and Jhon Aria on the bench.

James Trafford started in goal for Man City with Ederson out with illness, amid a bid from Galatasaray, while former Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders also made their City debuts. Phil Foden and Rodri weren't involved after recent injuries.

Guardiola: The attitude and many things were good

Pep Guardiola was pleased with the impact of his new signings after Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki got on the scoresheet during their 4-0 win against Wolves but downplayed the win and reiterated that it is only the start of the season

Man City boss Pep Guardiola:

"First half good, second no. The attitude and many things were good, but the second half, they were better in certain moments but it's good to improve winning 4-0. All the new ones [were impressive]. Tijjani was one of the best players in Serie A, he has an unbelievable rhythm.

"In the first game, you never know. We didn't play many friendlies in pre-season, but many things were good, especially in the first half. In the second half, we dropped too much but maybe that is normal in the beginning of the season.

"Last season, we also started with hunger and energy... I don't have any complaints over how we're behaving in the training sessions. But we will see, it is just the first game so there are many points still to play."

City look like title contenders once again - but there's worry for Wolves

Issy Christiansen and Jamie Redknapp analyse Tijjani Reijnders' Manchester City debut after the new signing was involved in three of the four goals

This was a result and performance which will build confidence in the City camp, following their poor 2024/25 campaign. With Phil Foden and Rodri to come back into the squad, the signs are Guardiola's refreshed, next-phase City will be back in the Premier League race. The home game with Tottenham next Saturday should reveal more.

Jota remembered at Molineux Before the game there were tributes to former Wolves forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, following their tragic deaths this summer. There was also applause in the 18th minute, referencing the No18 shirt number Jota wore while playing for Wolves.

Wolves will certainly hope this is not an indicator of what's to come.

Marshall Munetsi had the ball in the net when he headed home from an offside position when the game was goalless and Jorgen Strand Larsen hit the side-netting early in the second half but they were missing Matheus Cunha's threat in attack, following his sale to Man Utd, and exploited by City at the other end.

Vitor Pereira - who made a quadruple substitution with 19 minutes to play - will hope a chastening opening day defeat doesn't leave a lasting impact on his squad who have been predicted to struggle this season.

Pereira: Man City punished our mistakes

Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira to Sky Sports:

"We faced a strong team, technically strong, individually strong.

"But we created a lot of chances to score and I believe that the difference was not only who scored the goals but when we committed a mistake, they scored. They punished us.

"When we had the chance to score, we didn't. I'm not happy, but we play with courage, we didn't play just to defend, but to press them in some moments of the game.

"In the end, the result is a result that if I don't see the match, it's one that cannot translate inside."

