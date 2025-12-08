Wolves 1-4 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes scores two as Ruben Amorim's side move up to sixth in the Premier League

Manchester United moved up to sixth in the Premier League table with a dominant 4-1 win over bottom-club Wolves at Molineux.

Although Bruno Fernandes' opener was cancelled out by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde before the break, second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount and a Fernandes penalty took the game away from a hapless Wolves to better reflect United's superiority.

Rob Edwards remains without a point from his four games in charge, with Wolves remaining 13 points from safety, adrift at the foot of the table. Ruben Amorim's team are into the top six after back-to-back Premier League away wins for the first time.

Player ratings: Wolves: Johnstone (6), Hoever (4), Mosquera (5), Agbadou (5), Toti (5), Moller Wolfe (6), Andre (5), Krejci (5), Bellegarde (7), Arias (4), Strand Larsen (4).



Subs: Lopez (6), Arokodare (6), Mane (6), H Bueno (6), Tchatchoua (n/a).



Man Utd: Lammens (6), Mazraoui (7), Heaven (7), Shaw (7), Amad (8), Casemiro (7), Fernandes (9), Dalot (7), Mbeumo (7), Mount (7), Cunha (7).



Subs: Martinez (6), Yoro (6), Mainoo (6), Dorgu (n/a), Zirkzee (n/a).



Many Wolves supporters missed the first 15 minutes of the match as they protested about the club's ownership, although they did not miss much from a Wolves side who looked bereft of quality and confidence early on, United cutting through with ease.

Diogo Dalot wasted a one-on-one, while Sam Johnstone also saved from Mbeumo before Casemiro robbed a dallying Andre and the ball was worked to Fernandes who had time to slip over and still get to his feet to sneak the ball past the goalkeeper.

Toti Gomes had to clear off the line from Matheus Cunha, returning to face his former club, and at that stage Wolves looked there for the taking. But as has often been the case under Amorim, United surrendered the initiative, allowing the bottom club back in.

The home side sensed it, Ki-Jana Hoever's cross finding David Moller Wolfe who put the ball back into the box for Bellegarde, Wolves' best player before going off injured, to force home smartly. The first goal of Edwards' reign coming in his fourth game in charge.

Team news: Ladislav Krejci came back from injury and replaced Joao Gomes in midfield, with the Brazilian suspended. Ki-Jana Hoever came in for Jackson Tchatchoa at right wing-back.

Ruben Amorim made one change to the Manchester United team that drew at home to West Ham with Mason Mount replacing Joshua Zirkzee. Ayden Heaven kept his place.

But more hapless defending from Wolves allowed United to restore their lead early in the second half, Dalot again racing through down the left channel before squaring for Mbeumo to slot into the net with Johnstone stranded for his first goal in exactly a month.

A moment of quality from Fernandes saw him dink the ball into the path of Mount for the third goal before Yerson Mosquera was adjudged to have handballed in the area, allowing Fernandes to smash in his second from the spot. Wolves were well beaten.

Their fate appears sealed already even in December.

What lies ahead for Amorim's United this season remains a mystery.

Wolves are historically bad Wolves equalled their longest-ever losing streak in league history, also losing eight in a row between December 1981 and February 1982.



Wolves’ haul of only two points in the Premier League this season is the joint-lowest tally after 15 games of a campaign in the history of the top four tiers, level with Sheffield United in the Premier League in 2020-21, Southport in 1975-76 in the Fourth Division and Barrow and Newport County in 1970-71 in the Fourth Division.

Player of the match: Bruno Fernandes

Fellow playmaker James Maddison praised Fernandes in the Monday Night Football studio. "Bruno Fernandes is underrated for the consistency he shows regularly," said the Tottenham player. "Every time he is on the ball, he can just see it all."

Fernandes showed that with his assist for Mount's goal. He punished Wolves and now has 15 goal involvements in his last 14 Premier League games for Manchester United against sides starting the day in the relegation zone - six goals and nine assists.

Mount: We know that we can do that

Manchester United's Mason Mount speaking to Sky Sports:

"I thought some of the combinations going forward were crisp, were sharp and that's what we can do.

"We know we can do that. It's about us creating as many chances as we can as forward players and trying to get on the scoresheet. I thought going forward we were solid, and as a defence it's about defending as a team and not letting them have any chances to get back into the game."

