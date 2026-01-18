Wolves 0-0 Newcastle: Premier League bottom club take another positive step as Magpies struggle at Molineux

Toothless Newcastle blew the chance to go fifth in the Premier League with an underwhelming display as they drew 0-0 at bottom club Wolves.

The Magpies didn't muster a shot on target until the 85th minute at a wet and windy Molineux, with Nick Woltemade and Joelinton miscuing good aerial openings as Eddie Howe's side failed to turn 66 per cent possession into something meaningful in the final third. A late slash wide from Bruno Guimaraes summed up the performance.

There was a back-post scramble which Joelinton was just unable to convert in the first half and Kieran Trippier caught the side-netting with a free-kick after the break but this was another tame away-day display from Newcastle. They have won just two of their 11 games on the road this term.

In contrast, the battling efforts of Wolves - who are now unbeaten in four in the Premier League - were warmly appreciated by the home support. This was another positive step forward for the team under Rob Edwards, on the back of their big FA Cup win over Shrewsbury last weekend.

They may be a distant 14 points from safety but they are salvaging pride.

Newcastle's up-and-down campaign, meanwhile, continues to frustrate. They shuffle up to eighth, edging above rivals Sunderland on goal difference.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (6), Tchatchoua (6), Mosquera (7), S Bueno (7), Krejci (7), H Bueno (7), Andre (7), J Gomes (7), Mane (6), Hwang (6), Arokodare (6)



Subs: Larsen (6), Arias (6), R Gomes (N/A).



Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (7), Thiaw (6), Botman (6), Hall (7), Guimaraes (6), Tonali (6), Joelinton (6), Barnes (7), Gordon (6), Woltemade (5)



Subs: Wissa (6), Elanga (6), Miley (6)



Player of the Match: Yerson Mosquera

Newcastle draw another blank

This was Newcastle's fourth goalless draw of the Premier League season, which is four times as many as they had across their previous two league campaigns combined (one in 2024/25, 0 in 2023/24).

Striker Woltemade has now scored just twice in his past 13 appearances, while another attacker, Anthony Gordon, is on a run of one goal in 10 matches.

Team news Wolves made five changes from the side which beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, with in-form Mateus Mane among the players coming back in.

Newcastle made four changes to the side which lost their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg to Man City, with Nick Woltemade back up top.

Newcastle put in 34 crosses in total but were unable to capitalise on those balls into the box. "You're looking for either an individual moment from a player that can make the difference, or a set-play, something to spark us into life," said Newcastle boss Howe afterwards.

"We had the chances, even right to the end but it just didn't fall for us."

Redknapp: Two points dropped for Newcastle - they must take more risks

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"There's that little bit of a lack of belief [away from home]. At home, the crowd play a big part and the atmosphere and the players play maybe a bit more on the front foot.

"Some of the crosses coming into the box today, you think, 'lads, get on the end of it'. Good balls from the right, left. But the forwards aren't gambling. They're not risking enough at the moment.

"It's two points dropped.

"Rob Edwards is probably delighted with that. Keeping that run going. Of course he'd like the three points. He's learning about his players, who wants to be here next year."

Howe: A game of frustration

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: "We were trying and we tried right to the end to win that game. It was a game of frustration for us. They played very low and minimised space and we had to have the intention of trying to win the game in every moment.

"We had a lot of the ball. I thought we didn't do enough with it; our cutting edge was missing. But I thought we played better the longer the game went on and I thought the substitutes made a positive impact. With the ball, I thought we had the control of the game very early."

Edwards: Performances have steadily improved

Wolves boss Rob Edwards: "It was a monumental effort without the ball, a lot of commitment there, and then to ask for the same sort of energy and running ability, especially against a team like them, who are so strong with their running power, we're asking a lot. But we are asking a lot and to compete with a team like this, you have to be right at it. We were today.

"We kept the game mostly in the areas we wanted it when we didn't have the ball. We didn't want them going through us and I don't think they really did that. We limited them to very little.

"You can see the spirit is there, you can see they are fighting, there's a real commitment there. That's why the fans were like they were during the game and at the end - they can appreciate that. They get football, they will know Newcastle are good. Performances have steadily improved and we're getting a few results as well."

Story of the match in stats...