Wolves 3-1 Southampton: Win moves hosts up to eighth in Premier League

Adama Traore came off the bench to score his first Premier League goal of the season as Wolves beat Southampton 3-1 at Molineux.

Both sides were unbeaten in all competitions since December 11, with Wolves having won 1-0 at Man Utd last time out, while Southampton beat Brentford 4-1 in midweek, their biggest win of the season, and it showed.

The visitors won an incredible seven corners in the first 20 minutes, dominating the opening quarter of the game, albeit without really testing Jose Sa in the Wolves goal, The home team, against the run of play, then made the breakthrough seven minutes before half-time.

Image: Raul Jimenez is mobbed by team-mates after scoring Wolves' opener from the penalty spot

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (8), Gomes (7), Ait-Nouri (7), Kilman (8), Coady (8), Semedo (6), Dendoncker (6), Moutinho (9), Trincao (6), Jimenez (7), Podence (7)



Subs: Silva (7), Traore (8), Cundle (6)



Southampton: Forster (8), Bednarek (7), Perraud (8), Lyanco (6), Salisu (6), Tella (6), Romeu (8), Ward-Prowse (8), Diallo (6), Redmond (6), Broja (7)



Subs: S Armstrong (6), Adams (7), A Armstrong (6)



Man of the match: Joao Moutinho

Daniel Podence fed Raul Jimenez in the box and after the ball broke to Rayan Ait-Nouri, the Frenchman was upended by Jan Bednarek, with referee Michael Salisbury initially pointing for a corner.

However, after an age, the official was told to look at the incident again on the pitch-side TV monitor by VAR Robert Jones, before deciding the Saints defender had caught his man. Raul Jimenez coolly rolled home the resulting penalty as Wolves led at the break.

Image: James Ward-Prowse prepares to take a free-kick against Wolves

The hosts doubled their lead just before the hour-mark thanks to Conor Coady's tap-in - the skipper's first Premier League goal at Molineux - after Max Kilman had headed Joao Moutinho's free-kick against the post.

However, despite appearing to be cruising to three points, Wolves were then given an almighty late scare as James Ward-Prowse curled home a 35-yard free-kick with six minutes to go, the midfielder's 12th in the Premier League leaving him now only behind David Beckham in the competition's all-time list.

Image: Conor Coady celebrates after doubling Wolves' advantage

The visitors were inches away from levelling matters when Romain Perraud headed against both the bar and post in the final minute, before Traore - who had seconds earlier blazed over an open goal - ended the game as a contest by calmly slotting home in injury time.

As a result, Bruno Lage's side move up to eighth place after a fourth win in five in all competitions, while Southampton's five-match unbeaten run came to an end as they stay 12th in the table.

Ward-Prowse closing in on Beckham free-kick record - Opta stats

● Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse scored his 12th direct free-kick goal in the Premier League, a haul bettered only by David Beckham (18).

● Adama Traore scored for the first time in his last 22 Premier League appearances for Wolves, since netting against Brighton in May 2021.

● Wolves completed a top-flight double over Southampton for the first time since 1971-72, as well as winning three in a row against Saints in the top tier for the first time since October 1970.

● Wolves have picked up 31 points from their first 20 games of the Premier League season, their best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1979-80 (also 31 pts via 3pts for a win) when they finished in 6th place.

● Southampton have conceded 2+ goals in 14 of their last 16 Premier League away games (39 goals conceded in total) while this season, only Norwich have shipped more goals on the road in the top-flight (25 conceded by the Canaries, 24 by Saints)

Man of the Match - Joao Moutinho

He may now be the grand old age of 35, but that does mean Moutinho cannot still run a Premier League game from midfield, as he did with such aplomb against Southampton at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

The Portuguese, who has been capped 142 times by his country - only Cristiano Ronaldo has made more appearances for the national team - pulled the strings and dictated the tempo throughout from his station in the middle of the park.

And as well as his calming influence in midfield, Moutinho's set-piece delivery was also a constant threat to the Saints back line, including his free kick which helped create Wolves' second goal of the game.

Both sides face Premier League encounters next Saturday, with Wolves travelling to Brentford (3pm), while Southampton host champions Man City in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League at 5.30pm.