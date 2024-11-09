Wolves 2-0 Southampton: Matheus Cunha guides his side to first win of the Premier League season

Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha secured a first win of the Premier League season for Wolves against Southampton.

The Wolves boss and his players paraded around the Molineux pitch in celebration after the game following a tough week where Gary O'Neil had been berated with questions regarding his future at the club.

"A lot was made about me and my future, but I am comfortable with my position and the future my coaching career has. Today is about Wolves," O'Neil said in his post-match press conference.

"I did not want to make today about me. I am pleased for the fans as they have stuck with us."

How Wolves secured their first win

O'Neil insisted he was "comfortable in his own skin" ahead of this fixture, but seeing Sarabia round Aaron Ramsdale and fire his side into an early lead would have settled any nerves nonetheless.

The visitors thought they found their equaliser through Ryan Manning, after he lashed the ball into the top corner, but the goal was chalked off following a VAR review due to a foul on Nelson Semedo.

Former referee Mike Dean speaking on Soccer Saturday: "It's very, very harsh. It actually looks like the foul is the other way. They should have stuck with the on-field decision in my view."

The double setback of conceding early and seeing a goal disallowed did not deter Russell Martin's side from their usual approach.

Team news Wolves made one change to the side that drew to Crystal Palace, as captain Mario Lemina replaced Tommy Doyle in midfield.

Russell Martin named an unchanged line-up from the win against Everton initially but Joe Aribo replaced Flynn Downes moments before kick-off.

The Saints continued to build-up patiently from the back but 72 per cent possession in the first half translated to just 0.4xG in front of goal. It was clear to see why no other side in the division had scored fewer goals than their tally of seven thus far.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (6), Semedo (7), Bueno (7), Dawson (7), Toti (7), Ait-Nouri (7), J. Gomes (8), Lemina (7), Sarabia (8), Cunha (9); Strand Larsen (6).



Subs: Bellegarde (6), Guedes (N/A), R. Gomes (N/A), Doherty (N/A).



Southampton: Ramsdale (6), Walker-Peters (6), Harwood-Bellis (6), Bednarek (6), Stephens (6), Manning (7), Aribo (7) Lallana (6), Fernandes (6), Armstrong (6); Archer (5).



Subs: Dibling (6), Sugawara (6), Brereton-Diaz (N/A), Onuachu (N/A), Ugochukwu (6).



Player of the Match: Matheus Cunha (Wolves)

After sitting back in the first half, Wolves came out after the restart with more tenacity in the final third and quickly doubled their lead through Cunha.

Image: Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring Wolves' second goal

The Brazil forward, who set up the first goal with an impressive run on the counter-attack, curled his effort into the far corner and sent the home crowd into raptures.

Angst, anger and anticipation turned to joy and adulation from the home crowd for this group of players, as they secured their first win of the season and leapfrogged their opponents into 18th.

O'Neil: We lacked quality but not togetherness

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil:

"The players deserve it. They have put in the work. We lacked some quality but did not lack togetherness and fight.

"Second half we were excellent without the ball and did not feel under any real threat.

Image: Wolves' Pablo Sarabia scores the opening goal against Southampton

"Disappointed with some of the quality shown but we did not set up to be free flowing and wanted to make sure we were excellent without the ball.

"We were solid. Took a bit of moving around as their shape caused us some issues. We spoke about being humble enough about defending low."

Martin: We should do more with the ball

Southampton boss Russell Martin:

"We should do more with the ball. To come here and have as much as we did, is not easy. We should not take that for granted.

"To be in the final third as much as we were, I would expect us to have something to show for it. It is not good enough. We were made to pay for individual errors.

"I liked the response. We played really good football until we got there. There has to be more. The only thing I am disappointed with is that we did not create more.

"It is not enough. We can't just turn up and fight. The team is not built for that. It builds up to get to the final third so they can do their stuff. It just did not come to enough."

When asked if he felt his job was secure following the loss, Martin added: "What will be, will be."

Defensive improvements responsible for this victory

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Wolves have conceded more goals than any other side in the Premier League - but they put that behind them for this crucial fixture.

O'Neil's team saw less of the ball - only 28 per cent of it to be exact - but limited Southampton to just one shot on target in this fixture.

They were organised and disciplined throughout, which will be welcomed by management, players and the fanbase.

As this performance shows, Wolves have sufficient quality in the squad to threaten teams in this league through the likes of Cunha and Joao Gomes.

Scoring has never been the problem, it is shutting teams out which has caused them to plummet down the standings.

If they can build on this resilient defensive performance and carry it over into future fixtures, Wolves will avoid relegation with ease.

Saints continue to struggle in final third

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Staying on the topic of goals - but for all the wrong reasons in Southampton's case. No team has scored less than them in the Premier League and this game showed exactly why.

Martin's side had 72 per cent of the ball at Molineux - but this translated to just 0.60xG in front of goal.

In fact, despite having almost triple the amount of possession, Saints recorded just one more touch than their opponents in the penalty area.

It is a statistic which only highlights the serious problem plaguing Southampton. Goals are the only thing that will keep them in the Premier League and without them, their fate could be decided relatively soon.

