Wolves 4-2 Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou's error-strewn team slump to defeat at Molineux

Wolves made it fours win in a row as they capitalised on an error-strewn Tottenham performance with a 4-2 victory at Molineux.

Wolves took a two-goal lead through Rayan Ait-Nouri and a Djed Spence own goal, and though Spurs twice pulled within one through Mathys Tel and Richarlison, they restored the advantage each time through Jorgen Strand Larsen and Matheus Cunha respectively.

Ange Postecoglou made six changes from the team that drew with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday with an eye on next week's second leg, but it was his first-choice goalkeeper under scrutiny after a first half in which Spurs looked so uncertain.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (6), Doherty (6), Agbadou (8), Toti (7), Semedo (6), Andre (8), J Gomes (8), Ait-Nouri (9), Munetsi (7), Bellegarde (7), Strand Larsen (8).



Subs: Sarabia (7), Bueno (6), Cunha (7), Rodrigo (6), Hwang (n/a).



Tottenham: Vicario (4), Gray (5), Romero (5), Davies (5), Spence (5), Bissouma (6), Sarr (6), Maddison (6), Johnson (6), Solanke (5), Tel (6).



Subs: Bergvall (5), Bentancur (5), Richarlison (7), Kulusevski (6).



Player of the Match: Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Guglielmo Vicario parried an early free-kick into the path of Ait-Nouri for the Wolves wing-back to volley in after 85 seconds and should have been punished again when Nelson Semedo intercepted his pass but Strand Larsen missed a sitter.

The second Wolves goal came in calamitous fashion for the goalkeeper when he could only palm the ball onto Spence. The own goal goes against the full-back but eyes were on Vicario - and the coach who has presided over 17 league defeats this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lee Hendrie does not hold back on Tottenham's goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after conceding Wolverhampton's second goal.

It was a better day for Vitor Pereira, whose much improved team have now four in a row, the first time Wolves have done that in the top flight since 1972. The call to leave Cunha on the bench despite available again after suspension was vindicated.

There was brief hope for Spurs when Semedo missed an attempted clearance to allow Tel to divert in Brennan Johnson's cross but Cristian Romero's error allowed Ait-Nouri to feed Strand Larsen soon after to make it 3-1 to Wolves.

Team news: Wolves named an unchanged team having won each of their previous three Premier League games so Matheus Cunha, back from suspension, was only on the bench.

Mathys Tel, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr all came into Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham team with no Heung-Min Son in the squad.

Richarlison scored from close range late on but yet another Spurs mistake - this time by Lucas Bergvall - allowed Cunha to race through on his return and beat Vicario. There were just 101 seconds between the two goals. Spurs their own worst enemy again.

The West Midlands side move up a place to 16th with any remaining fears of relegation dispelled not just by their points advantage but their fine form. Tottenham are now only one place and two points ahead of them. Everything hinges on Europe for Postecoglou.

Postecoglou bemoans individual errors

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou:

"A disappointing result. It was a funny game because for the most part the football was decent considering all the changes we made. We controlled large parts of it. They are always a threat going forward but we obviously conceded some pretty poor goals.

"Obviously, we made some individual errors which is a bit unusual for us today and we got punished for them."

On the errors by Romero and Bergvall, Postecoglou said: "It is not like they are doing it on purpose. Those two are pretty reliable in those situations. Today, it was just a collection of events that were unusual. That makes it really difficult."

Could it have been a lack of focus?

"I don't think so. When you look at those things in isolation, they are unusual for us and those players in those moments. It might happen once in a game, once in a season, but for us it happened multiple times in one game. But I don't think it's a lack of focus."

Postecoglou also confirmed that Heung-Min Son missed the game with a knock and there was "no point" in risking him with that trip to Frankfurt coming up.

Was it the right team selection, then? "You always try to make the right decisions. We rested a few and hopefully that leaves us in a good position on Thursday."

Story of the match in stats...