Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

  • L Dendoncker (44th minute)
  • F Soares Silva (68th minute)

West Ham United 3

  • J Lingard (6th minute)
  • P Fornals (14th minute)
  • J Bowen (38th minute)

Wolves 2-3 West Ham: David Moyes' side hold on to move into Premier league top four

Match report as West Ham held off a Wolves fightback to move into the top four; Goals from Jesse Lingard, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen saw Hammers race into a three-goal lead; Wolves fought back through goals from Leander Dendoncker and Fabio Silva; but West Ham held on for crucial win

Monday 5 April 2021 22:12, UK

Jarrod Bowen celebrates after scoring West Ham&#39;s third goal against Wolves
Image: Jarrod Bowen celebrates after scoring West Ham's third goal against Wolves

West Ham moved into the top four of the Premier League after holding on for a nervy 3-2 victory against Wolves at Molineux.

With plenty of the sides around them dropping points this weekend, it felt like a real opportunity for David Moyes' side as they look to secure European football for next season.

And it looked like one they would take as goals from Jesse Lingard (6), Pablo Fornals (14) and substitute Jarrod Bowen (38) saw them race into a three-goal lead inside the first 38 minutes.

However, Wolves grabbed a lifeline just before the break through Leander Dendoncker's header (44) before substitute Fabio Silva's smart finish set up another nervy finish for West Ham, who squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal before the international break.

On this occasion, Moyes' men held on for what could be a crucial three points in the race for the Champions League places.

Victory sees the Hammers jump above Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea into fourth on 52 points, four points behind third-placed Leicester with eight games remaining. Meanwhile, Wolves stay 14th after a 13th defeat of the season.

What's next?

West Ham United
Leicester City

Sunday 11th April 2:00pm Kick off 2:05pm

West Ham host Leicester City at the London Stadium in a crucial Super Sunday clash, live on Sky Sports Premier League (2.05pm kick off). Meanwhile, Wolves travel to Fulham next Friday (8pm kick off).

