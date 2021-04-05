Wolves 2-3 West Ham: David Moyes' side hold on to move into Premier league top four

West Ham moved into the top four of the Premier League after holding on for a nervy 3-2 victory against Wolves at Molineux.

With plenty of the sides around them dropping points this weekend, it felt like a real opportunity for David Moyes' side as they look to secure European football for next season.

And it looked like one they would take as goals from Jesse Lingard (6), Pablo Fornals (14) and substitute Jarrod Bowen (38) saw them race into a three-goal lead inside the first 38 minutes.

However, Wolves grabbed a lifeline just before the break through Leander Dendoncker's header (44) before substitute Fabio Silva's smart finish set up another nervy finish for West Ham, who squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal before the international break.

On this occasion, Moyes' men held on for what could be a crucial three points in the race for the Champions League places.

Victory sees the Hammers jump above Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea into fourth on 52 points, four points behind third-placed Leicester with eight games remaining. Meanwhile, Wolves stay 14th after a 13th defeat of the season.

More to follow...

What's next?

West Ham United

Leicester City Sunday 11th April 2:00pm Kick off 2:05pm

West Ham host Leicester City at the London Stadium in a crucial Super Sunday clash, live on Sky Sports Premier League (2.05pm kick off). Meanwhile, Wolves travel to Fulham next Friday (8pm kick off).