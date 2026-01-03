Wolves 3-0 West Ham: First win of the season for Wolves heaps pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolves picked up their first win of the Premier League season in emphatic style as they beat West Ham 3-0 to heap pressure on former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves took the lead inside four minutes when Jhon Arias opened his account by converting Hee-Chan Hwang's cross and the Korean forward then doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after Soungoutou Magassa fouled Mateus Mane.

Mane himself made it three before the interval with a fierce strike from distance, the teenager's first Premier League goal, to spark chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' from an away support seemingly in shock at what they were witnessing at Molineux.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (7), Mosquera (7), S Bueno (7), Krejci (6), Tchatchoua (7), J Gomes (6), Arias (8), Mane (9), H Bueno (7), Hwang (8), Arokodare (7).



Subs: Andre (6), Strand Larsen (6), Chirewa (n/a), Moller Wolfe (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (6), Walker-Peters (5), Mavropanos (5), Kilman (4), Scarles (5), Potts (5), Magassa (5), Fernandes (6), Summerville (6), Wilson (5), Bowen (5).



Subs: Soucek (5), Mayers (6).



Player of the Match: Mateus Mane.

The home support shared that disbelief having not seen their side win anywhere in the Premier League since April of last year. Wolves saw it out to double their points total in 90 minutes. No talk of any great escapes but enough to bring some New Year cheer.

As for West Ham, the defeat extends the winless run under Nuno Espirito Santo to nine, casting further doubt on his future. It also means they remain four points adrift of safety and a Nottingham Forest side that they face at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

How West Ham unravelled at Molineux

Such is the pessimism of supporters that those of every club will have feared for some time that they would be the club to provide Wolves with their first win. It seems fitting that it was West Ham. A team playing with even less confidence than the bottom club.

Wolves had only led in three of their previous 19 games this season and never by more than one goal - winning none of them. That West Ham contrived to go in three down at the break shows just how abject they were, failing win duels or track runners. Awful.

The away fans started chanting about their own relegation early on. They joined in with the songs that were mocking their own team. Even booed their own player Max Kilman. It was the Wolves fans singing Nuno's name not then. Jeered at half-time and full-time.

The lack of a meaningful response after the interval was almost as damning. Wolves had not kept a clean sheet prior to this either but West Ham failed to force a save from Jose Sa. Asked to chase the game in the second half, they had nothing attacking to offer.

Unlike Wolves, there is time for West Ham to salvage their Premier League status. But that game at home to Forest has taken on greater importance now. Lose that and they will be seven points from safety. The mood must change very fast if they are to stop it.

West Ham's woe in stats

West Ham are now winless in their last nine Premier League matches (D4 L5), their longest run since their final nine games of the 2010-11 campaign when they were relegated.

West Ham's Nuno Espírito Santo is the first manager in Premier League history to lose against teams starting the day bottom of the table with two different clubs in the same season (also 3-0 with Nottingham Forest against West Ham in August).

West Ham have conceded 41 goals in the Premier League this season, their most after 20 games in a top-flight campaign since 1965-66 (44).

West Ham have conceded more goals in the opening five minutes of games than any other side in the Premier League this season (4).

